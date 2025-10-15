Attention all subscribers!
Why going forward I will not be posting any further content behind a paywall
This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free subscriber.
Links regarding things mentioned in this video:
Doc Malik/Clare Wills video:
Mass non compliance website - a one stop shop for info, stickers, leaflets, explanations and so much more - www.massnoncompliance.com
Buy me a coffee - you can now make a one off donation to me if you feel that you have had value from any work I have done. This is your decision and equally I understand that some people are really unable to afford to give anything - thats ok - you will still be able to access everything I post going forward. Please use your moral conscience to decide whether to donate and then your common sense when deciding how much. Never put yourseslf into any financial hardship to make a donation, that is not what I want. Having said all that, here is my buy me a coffee link for those that want to, and can afford to, donate: buymeacoffee.com/claredwillb
Thank you for watching and reading. Be back soon!
This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Really enjoyed the interview with doc Malik. Don't put yourself down Clare as being ranty. I love it when people speak with passion and conviction.
I signed up here because I couldn't find your Buy Me a Coffee link - I hadn't seen it on Telegram! I'll move over to BMAC next month! X