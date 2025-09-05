I’m delighted to share this thought-provoking conversation I had today with Will Keyte, the mind behind the Law and Alchemy website and the Common Law Constitution website, both of which provide more information on Will, and the powerful concepts he’s now dedicated his life to exploring.

In this fascinating discussion, we dive deep into the meaning of our constitution—what it truly is, and why it matters. We explore the principles of self-responsibility and self-sovereignty, and how these foundational ideas have been subtly hijacked through the weaponisation of law, our political system, social engineering and propaganda.

We also touch on the power of the jury—our birthright—and why understanding this topic is essential for anyone seeking genuine freedom.

Of course, I couldn’t resist asking Will for his take on the current calls to leave the ECHR and we explore the tension between retaining it given our shared belief in inalienable rights, and why—strategically—it might be necessary to hold the line for now until we all step into the self-governance we both believe in.

I hope you enjoy this conversation as much as I did—and that it sparks new insights and perhaps even more questions, along the way.

Course details

📅 If you're interested in Will’s upcoming online course on 25th September 2025, you can find all the details here. The cost is a minimal £12 and registrations must be completed by 19th September via the website link provided.

Will’s presentation - Natural Law: Towards a Fuller Understanding of Your Constitution and Faith