Conscientious Currency

Will Keyte
6d

Hi Clare

We've not spoken before - but maybe we should connect. Do ping me a message from the LawAndAlchemy or CommonLawConstitution website :-)

Bill or Rights is dodgy as hell - and therefore lacks legitimacy - you are right. Therefore in my view, not constitutional.

Will

(William Keyte)

Steve Rooke
6dEdited

I wrote to the council and asked to be completely removed from the electoral register as we currently live in a failed state with no functioning rule of law

Feudal technocratic oligarchy perhaps🤔

If and when the rule of law and a just system of governance return then I can consider going back on "there register".

They didn't attempt to rebut anything stated and simply did as requested.

Yourself, Will Keyte, Martin Geddes, Wayne Leighton, and so many others do great content and joing the dots would be hugely beneficial👍🤝

