A few weeks ago, I promised to discuss our constitution over various episodes in my Substack.

Rather than a detailed scholarly analysis, Ihave decided to explore key aspects of our constitution throughout the series, connecting them to our lives today. I do not know how many episodes the whole series will run to. It could be a few, it could be many.

In this episode, I examine legal and political parliamentary sovereignty, how the latter ties to governance by consent, and why persistent division—fueled by propaganda, nudging, framing, and divisive topics—keeps us fragmented. This prevents a unified mass show of noncompliance, ensuring we never collectively withdraw our consent to the draconian overreach we are all experiencing.

In future episodes, I may delve deeper into a critical examination of the constitution’s literal interpretation and how it’s often disregarded without consequence. For today’s episode I have, however, focused on the above.

I am acutely aware that there is room for a broader philosophical discussion on this topic, and of course wider constitutional issues, particularly around the role that propaganda and the erosion of our culture has played in diluting what constitutional rights mean for people. However, I’ll save that for another time.

Please note that the audio file provided underneath the video is extracted from the video itself. Due to poor lighting, the video quality isn’t ideal, (it looked fine during filming, but unfortunately, that didn’t translate). You may therefore prefer to listen to the audio alone.

This is the audio only, if you prefer to listen rather than watch

Let me know your thoughts on this topic, which I really look forrward to.

