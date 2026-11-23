A declining empire survives by encouraging its population to fight cultural battles against itself rather than confronting the institutional failures responsible for its decline. For the record, a declining empire also intensifies techniques of narrative control, crisis management and moral reframing to maintain compliance, when its organic legitimacy has eroded due to weakening fiscal, military and social cohesion. “Rulers and elites” use fear, repetition and redefinition to shape their populations behaviour, maintain their grip on power and actively set their populations against each other, so that true criticism and reform is never directed upward, and instead horizontal fights are encouraged.

Observed techniques of declining polities are below for completeness and understanding, before I move onto discussing culture wars more broadly You will recognise many of them because we have suffered through the same for years, and continue to do so.

1. Crisis creation or amplification

Regimes under strain will often heighten, prolong or selectively invent threats to justify extraction, emergency powers, and unity under the centre. Crisis creation may be through fake external dangers, (such as “barbarians”, rival powers, and constant calls of enemies at the gates), emphasised and/or exaggerated, so that internal failures receive less attention. Regimes may also use economic and/or natural shocks, (e.g. famine, , currency failure), which they then play upon or leverage, to demand higher taxes, (wealth stealing), forced labour or loyalty oath. The resulting atmosphere of permanent emergency serves one purpose - to reduce scrutiny of governance failures and make dissent appear disloyal and downright dangerous.

2. Psychological propaganda and narrative dominance

Official messaging often becomes more systematic and repetitive as trust in governance systems declines. There is often mass pushing of state-controlled and/or state favoured media, which simplifies complicated geopolitics and at the same time recites stories of imperial virtue, divine favour and/or inevitable victory. Very often there is repetition of key phrases, symbols, and enemy images to shape what people notice and what they normalise. Dissenting voices are then marginalised, punished or labelled seditious to restrict criticism. The goal is not always total belief in what the state says at any given time, but rather sufficient public acquiescence and private resignation to “that’s just the way it is”.

3. Trauma, fear, and manipulation

Sustained insecurity, public punishments, and collective shocks also make populations more receptive to an authority that falsely promises them safety and order. This is played out with spectacular penalties, false religious conformity and/or displays of power. As an example, late Roman laws featured extreme cultural and symbolic punishments intended to deter dissent and population uprising. Real disasters are also leveraged to leave people with lasting trauma that authorities may then channel towards scapegoats, with the resultant effect that their populations demand tighter controls from the very institutions that are causing the problems. The psychological effect of the above is heightened dependency on the central state in a bid for protection, which comes at the cost of obedience.

4. Open falsehoods and the erosion of shared reality

When outcomes diverge sharply from the claims of those in power, a failing regime will often double down rather than correct course. Official pronouncements assert stability, prosperity, and moral superiority that openly contradicts visible conditions, such as debased currency, military setbacks, administrative failure, high taxation and crumbling infrastructure. This is the “big lie dynamic” – where large, repeated falsehoods are harder to challenge because of their scale – and appears in various forms across history. Populations very often privately know better than what they are being told by their governance structures, yet publicly conform, despite the obvious lies. Over time, this damages the information environment and makes accurate reporting of real conditions riskier.

5. Pushing moral boundaries and moral inversion

Legal and cultural redefinition of what is acceptable behaviour is a recurring theme of declining power structures. What was once stigmatised becomes normalised and celebrated, and what was once ordinary is pathologized. Practices previously seen as private vices or social threats become legalised or reframed as rights or progressive goods, and traditional restraints are cast aside as being oppressive. The reverse, however, can also occur, with new taboos created and enforced with legal form. The selling point of all this is framed as “high morality”, “compassion”, “progress”, or “necessity”.

Culture wars

Perhaps the most important point that I want to get across is that culture wars are a major, recurring and useful to the empire, feature, of declining power structures. This is because culture wars both reflect the underlying loss of shared identity and cohesion of a society, (which makes people easier to control), whilst simultaneously accelerating most of that discussed above, being propaganda, moral reframing, crisis amplification and elite detachment, (in an effort to so control people).

Culture wars only succeed because people allow themselves to be recruited into them. Every culture war ultimately depends upon individuals identifying with a tribe rather than a principle and the moment people stop asking what is true and begin asking which side is speaking, critical thought is replaced with group loyalty. In this sense culture wars are not merely tools of power, they are also failures of our own moral agency.

How culture wars fit into the declining empire pattern:

A Symptoms of collapsing social cohesion.

A healthy, high trust society has broad agreement on foundational norms regarding family, religion, civic duty, honour, and what counts as virtue or shame. As Empires decline, that consensus erodes and different groups develop incompatible moral languages. Late Rome itself saw intense conflict between traditional pagan elites, various Christian factions, and other “barbarian” cultural influences. Endless laws on dress, hair, religious practice and heresy were not random during this period. They were in fact attempts to legislate a single cultural identity after organic unity had eroded due to bad and overreaching governance. Similar fractures appear in other late empires when core identity has become contested.

B Elite distraction and status competition

When the performance of an empire declines because of over taxation, military setback, currency debasement and infrastructure decay, the “ruling elite” will intensify fights over symbols, language, history, religion, and morality. This is because these battles are cheaper than solving the real fiscal, administrative and military problems that persist, and allow factions to claim moral superiority without delivering competence. Culture war victories therefore provide fake progress, all whilst the Treasury empties upwards and infrastructure collapses.

C Propaganda, crisis creation, amplification

Culture wars supply ready-made enemies and existential stakes. Authorities or competing “elites” frame opponents not merely as wrong, but as existential threats to the moral order - insane,” “impious,” “heretical,” or (in reverse) “oppressive traditionalists.” This heightens the atmosphere of permanent crisis for society. Real hardships, (invasions, inflation, taxation, collapsing infrastructure), are then interpreted through this cultural lens, turning material pain into fuel for polarisation of society. Basically, those that think they run the world want us blaming each other for all the problems the “ruling” class has given us, on grounds of sex, age, religion, ethnicity, social status, or anything else that you can think of, instead of blaming them.

In general

Culture wars are a softer power and psychological battlefield which declining empires choose to fight for remaining scraps of legitimacy. They turn the loss of group feeling into active mutual hostility amongst people, make honest diagnosis of material failure politically costly, and give the power structure status and control while structural foundations continue to weaken. Historical declines nearly always show that the intensity of cultural conflicts tracks the severity of underlying institutional and fiscal decay. This is not because culture is everything, but rather because it becomes the domain in which a distressed state system still feels it can act decisively.

Culture wars matter intensely to power structures because they are one of the cheapest and most effective ways to shape loyalty and compliance when material performance is diminishing. Power ultimately rests on a mix of force, incentives and consent, or at least acquiescence. When fiscal capacity, administrative competence and shared prosperity decline, the consent part becomes harder to sustain alone. Culture wars therefore fill that gap in several concrete ways. For instance, they define the moral perimeter of loyalty, so whoever successfully frames the core questions of identity, virtue, sacred values and who belongs, gains the ability to brand opponents as not merely wrong, but illegitimate and dangerous. This turns political and social disagreement into a status and purity contest, and this is far easier to police than a debate over real problems like high tax rates, failing logistics, institutional failure, and constant unwarranted military action.

Culture wars also mobilise emotion more efficiently than policy ever can. Fear, disgust, and moral outrage are high octane fuels, and a well-timed cultural flashpoint can generate energy, compliance and distraction and dry up any discussions about national debt, changing demographics and border security. Culture wars also justify expanded control, because once a cultural issue is treated as existential, emergency measures, speech restrictions, institutional capture and resource redirection are much easier for the power structure to defend. Additionally, they create internal rivals and scapegoats, meaning that populations make accusations horizontally, instead of looking vertically, up to where the real problems are.

Nearly all cultural war activity is a zero-sum status competition and narrative control, that crowds out reality. Power structures that lean heavily on perpetual culture wars (as the West is currently doing), are usually signalling great weakness in the domains of competence, cohesion, and ability to effectively run their states. The only productive response to the pushing of culture wars is to not engage in them and instead stifle oxygen from the same by relentlessly returning attention to where the real problems lie; underperformance, infrastructure collapse, the stealing of wealth and diversion of it upwards to a small minority, and the absence of any real control by the public in their current governance systems. This is why I cannot now help regard anyone actively participating in culture wars as helping the enemy – their participation is shielding the power structure from being held to account and aiding that structure to continue stealing our wealth and inventing ever more draconian “rules” and “laws” to protect itself. We have to be smarter than this.

In closing, in case you’re wondering just what the heck a culture war is, here are some examples of contemporary culture-war fault lines:

Race and racial identity Immigration and national identity Religion versus secularism Gender identity Sex and biological reality Sexual orientation and LGBTQ+ issues Feminism versus anti-feminism Climate change and environmental policy Public health policy Freedom of speech versus regulation of speech National sovereignty versus global governance Diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives Historical interpretation, statues, and collective memory Education and school curricula Artificial intelligence and technological governance Policing and criminal justice Wealth inequality National borders and migration Traditional family structures versus alternative family models Cultural heritage versus multiculturalism

What is striking about the above issues is not that they are unimportant. Most are profoundly important, but problems arise because they are transformed into permanent battlefields in which participation requires choosing a side rather than seeking truth. A culture war only works by encouraging people to identify with a tribe rather than a principle. So, instead of asking: Is this true? people are encouraged to ask: Which side said it?. Or better put, instead of asking: Is this morally right? they ask: Does my group support it? As a result, entire populations have become fragmented into increasingly hostile groups that spend enormous amounts of emotional and intellectual energy fighting one another, instead of trying to fix a broken and corrupt system by removing the very power structures that are causing them immense harm, (see voting as an example of this).

So please, ditch the culture wars. I for one have had enough of them. They are routinely wheeled out to distract from where the real problems come and teach us to hate each other and see each other as enemies, when our real challenge is understanding and confronting the structures that benefit from this very division. And honestly, you don’t need to agree with me on every cultural issue to recognise that group identity can be, and often is, manipulated, and that truth should matter more than tribal allegiance.

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