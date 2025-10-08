Digital ID - are you confused about company director verification and Gov OneLogin?

In this video I explain why Gov OneLogin is a centralised digital ID system that is already here. We do not need to wait for “Britcard” to start to fight back, because we have a digital ID system already in Gov OneLogin.

I also try to cover the very confusing information about company director verification and taking the Authorised Corporate Service Provider (ACSP) route. Does this offer any safety?

This is the only video I am making on the ACSP route and may be the last one I make on digital ID, given how much the issue is polarising so many people.

I look forward to your comments. And let me know if you have any further or different information to add to what I say, as together we may be able to provide a wider view on this.