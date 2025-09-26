The below is a video presentation and discussion about yesterdays announcement that “mandatory” digitial ID is to become “law” in the UK.
Links:
Petition - Do not introduce digital ID
Fiona Rose Diamond Telegram - 18th October rally “mass non compliance”
Lawyers of Light Telegram- Lisa Nandy video - “you will not be able to work without digital ID”
Digital ID can't work as hackers can break into anything. It's just another test to see how compliant we'll be - and in what numbers. They need to know how much power they have left. Not much.
VERY GOOD VIDEO THANK YOU!
Successive British government puppets have facilitated, funded and enabled the mass illegal invasion of Britain which is literally a declaration of war, in effect terrorism, against we the people. "Fuck up our lives" - well put and very succinct.