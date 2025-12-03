Conscientious Currency

Conscientious Currency

In conversation with Iain Davis

Digital Identity, Digital Currency and The Technocratic Dark State
Conscientious Currency
Iain Davis
Dec 03, 2025

Technocracy (noun) - the control of society or industry by an elite of technical “experts”

I’m thrilled to have connected with Iain to discuss his new book The Technocratic Dark State. It’s a powerful read that I highly recommend to anyone who wants to understand the full scope of the technocracy agenda.

What exactly is this agenda, and how is it being advanced through digital ID and digital currency? I argue that it points toward a future of techno-feudalism — or even techno-slavery. And if that’s the case, what can people do to resist? These are the questions Iain and I explore in this conversation.

Below, you’ll find links to resources mentioned in the video, which provide additional context and depth to our discussion

Link to Iain’s Book here

Iain Davis chats to Sonia Poulton here

Iain Davis chats to David Hughes (below)

Iain’s blog site - The disillusioned blogger

Iain’s Substack (below)

Iain Davis Substack
The disillusioned Substack

