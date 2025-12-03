In conversation with Iain Davis

Technocracy (noun) - the control of society or industry by an elite of technical “experts”

I’m thrilled to have connected with Iain to discuss his new book The Technocratic Dark State. It’s a powerful read that I highly recommend to anyone who wants to understand the full scope of the technocracy agenda.

What exactly is this agenda, and how is it being advanced through digital ID and digital currency? I argue that it points toward a future of techno-feudalism — or even techno-slavery. And if that’s the case, what can people do to resist? These are the questions Iain and I explore in this conversation.

Below, you’ll find links to resources mentioned in the video, which provide additional context and depth to our discussion

