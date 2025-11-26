In conversation with Miles Harris

This conversation with Miles Harris dives into the unsettling reality of our financial system being re‑engineered right now into a fully digital form. Miles brings his expertise to explain tokenisation, the UK’s proposals for stablecoins, central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), and the role of a single unified ledger.

What emerges is a vision of expanded control sold under the guise of innovation: a debt‑based system reborn as a digital construct, enabling instant settlement, programmable money, geo‑fencing, and smart contracts that can automatically alter terms without future consent. Marketed as ‘efficiency’, it comes at the very real cost of freedom and liberty. In truth, efficiency is merely the selling point—control of the many and enrichment of the few is the real product.

We also explore digital ID, which I believe is indispensable to the new digital financial architecture. Without population‑wide digital ID, such a system cannot function at scale. Yet this very requirement opens the door to exclusion and manipulation—locking individuals out of private and public services at the flick of a switch. Digital ID is therefore not merely a key to access the new financial system—it is a lever of domination and control.

I also recommend that everyone make the effort to work through the Digital Identity and Attributes Trust Framework mentioned in this video. It is crucial for understanding both the terminology and the direction in which this system is attempting to take society.

I should end by saying that I do not see digital ID and a fully digital financial system as inevitable. What I do see is an urgent drive within the system to impose both, and this urgency is manifesting in ever more overt attacks on our recognised way of life. As a result, many are beginning to ask themselves what is really happening. From questioning comes awareness, and from awareness comes resistance.

You can head over to massnoncompliance.com to find the Resist Guide which lists almost 100 practical actions you can begin taking now to slow down the digital control machine. Ultimately, however, what is required from all of us is bravery. The word no is a complete sentence—and it must be used frequently.

We must also be prepared to be difficult, stubborn, and obstinate with any institution—public or private—that seeks to push app‑only or digital‑only ways of interacting with them. And we must all recognise that resistance may mean sacrifice: jobs, income, security, and more. Yet this is a price worth paying if we are to prevent ourselves, our children, and our grandchildren from being trapped within a system of technocratic neo‑feudalism—what I call digital indentured slavery.



