Mind Games & Moral Anchors

Interview with Jeffrey Peel: Author of South of Market

Jeffrey Peel is a writer and geopolitical commentator who spent much of his career in the technology sector. In July 2025, he published South of Market, a novel set during the COVID era that explores the erosion of free speech, democracy, and personal agency. The book has been described as a gripping exposé that pulls back the curtain on the tech industry's hidden agendas—revealing the darker side of innovation, wealth, and the seductive allure of control.

What happens when code begins to dictate culture, and energy becomes the ultimate currency? Peel invites readers into a world where ambition knows no bounds, loyalties are tested, and the fight for freedom takes unexpected turns.

In this interview, we delve into Jeff’s motivations for writing the book, how he sees it reflecting our current global landscape, and the deeper messages he hopes to convey. We also explore the role of fear in government-led manipulation—how tribal instincts are exploited to encourage compliance with governance structures built on questionable narratives. This, in turn, leads to a loss of autonomy, a theme that resonates strongly with the external realities many face today.

I share my own perspective on how man-made laws increasingly appear to function as tools of coercion and control. This raises important questions: Is this all driven by economics, power, and dominance? Or are there other forces at play? Are we witnessing a clash of competing agendas?

A quick note on the video quality: I experienced severe technical issues during the recording, including a power outage that prevented me from completing the final five minutes of the interview. Rather than discard the footage and start over, I’ve chosen to share it as-is, glitches and all, because I believe the conversation holds genuine value.

The final question I had hoped to ask Jeff was:

“Are we destined to be mind-controlled? Can this be resisted by holding firm to immutable moral principles? And if so, could such principles help restore self-sovereignty? How might we encourage others to reflect on these ideas?”

I invite viewers to share their thoughts on this final question in the comments below.

Links to Jeff:

X account: https://x.com/JeffreyPeel

Book - South of the Market: https://www.foyles.co.uk/book/south-of-market/jeffrey-peel/9798291984055