Conscientious Currency

Conscientious Currency

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stuffysays's avatar
Stuffysays
5d

Fascinating article! I agree that the calls to leave the ECHR seem strange - the illegal immigrants could easily be stopped and removed because they are illegal! The massive amounts of legal immigrants are the real issue and nobody in power wants to stop their arrival. The idea that a digital ID card would help to stop illegal migration sounds dumb and I suspect the majority of the population know it would make no difference at all. Which is presumably why the Alternative Guys are being used to make leaving the ECHR sound necessary. If we leave we can deport all the bad people but we will need some sort of ID to prove the rest of us are good people - nothing to hide, nothing to fear (as the unimaginative like to say).

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
biologyphenom's avatar
biologyphenom
5dEdited

Super article Claire and many thanks. I've been on about ECHR for a while noting how 'the good guys' from Farage to Kurten have been calling for this. Now i see other names you've mentioned here. So imho this needs to happen because it was the ECHR that exposed the care homes crimes and and this not ideal to have around vs pandemic-2. See how ''Annes Law'' has sneaked through in Scotland without ANY critic fuss and is now awaiting Royal Assent which legalises the harmful IPC protocols put in place during covid. https://substack.com/@scottishcovidinquiry/note/c-137749129 No more ''problem unenforceable guidance''. Which is a common theme at the covid inquiries. Gloria's Law incoming for England and Wales. So that's my take. Pandemic 2 is on the way and also why the following over 12 months on remains unreported by ANY media in the world! It appears alot of people 'speaking out' are players in this game.

https://biologyphenom.substack.com/p/scottish-covid-19-inquiryclosing

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Conscientious Currency and others
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Clare Wills Harrison
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture