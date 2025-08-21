Before you dive in to the video, I just want to say a quick word about the spirit in which it is is delivered.
It isn’t meant to be insulting, condescending, or to suggest that subscribders don’t understand the issues I am talking about. Quite the opposite. Government overreach is a complex and emotionally charged topic, and sometimes the best way to explore it is through simple storytelling.
That’s what this video aims to do — to take a big, complicated issue and break it down in a way that’s easy to grasp, easy to share, and hopefully thought-provoking.
I am sure all watching are already familiar with these ideas—and that’s great— so treat this as a helpful resource to pass along to someone who’s just starting to ask questions. And if you’re inspired to create your own version of a simple story to explain what’s happening, even better!
So with that in mind, please jump into “Peter and Jane Learn About Government Overreach", and let me know what you think!
Share this post