Conscientious Currency

Conscientious Currency

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
9
4

Peter and Jane Learn About Government Overreach

A simple story about how power grows when no one’s watching.
Conscientious Currency's avatar
Conscientious Currency
Aug 21, 2025
9
4
Share
Transcript

Before you dive in to the video, I just want to say a quick word about the spirit in which it is is delivered.

It isn’t meant to be insulting, condescending, or to suggest that subscribders don’t understand the issues I am talking about. Quite the opposite. Government overreach is a complex and emotionally charged topic, and sometimes the best way to explore it is through simple storytelling.

That’s what this video aims to do — to take a big, complicated issue and break it down in a way that’s easy to grasp, easy to share, and hopefully thought-provoking.

I am sure all watching are already familiar with these ideas—and that’s great— so treat this as a helpful resource to pass along to someone who’s just starting to ask questions. And if you’re inspired to create your own version of a simple story to explain what’s happening, even better!

So with that in mind, please jump into “Peter and Jane Learn About Government Overreach", and let me know what you think!

Discussion about this video

© 2025 Clare Wills Harrison
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture