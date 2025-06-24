Conscientious Currency

Conscientious Currency

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
martin's avatar
martin
8h

yes I agree change will not come from within the system.Our hope was that it might enable people to see how we do not live in a democracy and that more and more refuse to comply with the political charade.On reflection and when trying to promote I think I should refer people to our little website for more detailed info about FPTP.https://sites.google.com/view/vetocracy?usp=sharing Yes you would need to drag me kicking and screaming lol but if I can help in some little way let me know. I follow you on telegram and its great work that you do.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Conscientious Currency
Paul Charles Gregory's avatar
Paul Charles Gregory
10h

Such supervisory bodies must be staffed by at least 50% people from outside professions. Lawyers must cease to be a law unto themselves; medicine is too important for the oversight to be entrusted to senior medics with agendas. Let logicians, architects, translators, vets, mathematicians and the like be a check and a balance against group think and vested interested.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Conscientious Currency
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Clare Wills Harrison
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture