Conscientious Currency

Conscientious Currency

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Jay Taylor's avatar
Jay Taylor
1d

Great article, very informative.

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Forbury Lion's avatar
Forbury Lion
5h

Another example is the Manchester Arena bombing investigated by Richard D. Hall who is now suffering state oppression for his findings.

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