The world is a sea of chaos, corporate capture, control and psychological manipulation. It is a society built on lies. Lies to sustain a corporate empire and placate all people, who are nothing more than slaves to the worldwide empire corporate state. As more people wake to the reality of this, along with imperialism via conquest and death, we seem to be waiting for a black swan event to turn the tide. But what if we ARE the black swan event? What if the people that see the truth of the world, and all its dirty satanic control, are the very thing those same people have been waiting for. What if the end to the current despotic control structure was never about a loud groaning death and always about the quiet noticing of what the system really was, coupled with an internal decision to disengage from it and a promise to never take any further orders from what is essentially a despotic dictatorship?

Many people currently feel trapped in a web of systemic illusions, from endless consumerism to geopolitical machinations dressed as progress. What the above opening paragraph proposes, however, is a profound shift in thinking: what if a revolution isn’t explosive, but erosive? Not a cataclysmic black swan crashing through the gates, but a collective, subtle withdrawal that starves the beast from within.

The black swan concept was popularised by Nassim Taleb: it is categorised as a rare, unpredictable event (or events) that reshape everything in hindsight. But I want to flip this and suggest that the “event” could be us, those that have a basic perceptual awareness of what is really going on. If I am correct in my thinking then the black swan change event will never be (and was never meant to be) a singular shock, but instead a distributed, quiet force. I feel that history has echoes of this. Think of the Stoics in ancient Rome, (more below), who amid imperial decay chose inner sovereignty over outward rebellion. Stoicism in Rome became a philosophy, teaching individuals to remain free in spirit even under imperial decay. Yet it also provided a moral framework for rulers and occasionally inspired acts of rebellion when virtue clashed with tyranny. In that sense, Stoicism balanced pragmatic survival with moral courage. Then there is Thoreau’s civil disobedience, where refusing to participate in unjust systems (like paying taxes for wars) became a personal act of defiance. Even in modern times, movements like minimalism or off-grid living, whilst not loud protests, are silent moves and votes against corporate grind, redirecting energy from propping up the empire, to building parallel realities.

The beauty—and the challenge—of “quiet noticing” is its scalability. If only one person disengages and opts out of a debt-fuelled lifestyle, ignoring manipulative media narratives, rejecting a soul-crushing job, and cultivating self-reliance, it seems insignificant. But what happens if we multiply this by millions? The system, built on our compliance—our labour, attention, and consumption—surely begins to falter. No need for pitchforks in this case; just a mass unplugging. We’ve actually seen glimpses of this already: the “Great Resignation” post-“pandemic” (of course I personally regard that as a fake pandemic, driven by PCR testing and military grade psychological manipulation), wasn’t just about lack of jobs; it highlighted a crack in the façade as people started to realise that they wanted something different to corporate slavery and no longer wished to play by rules that serve the few. Of course, the empire constantly fights back against this with distractions—endless scrolling, fear-mongering, or co-opting “woke” awareness into marketable brands. But if our endgame is internal freedom, (because the external will always naturally reflect the internal at some point), then there is real power in a promise to unplug and never take orders again from the despotic few. In other words, the system only exists if we let it define us, our perceptions, and our actions in how we live our lives; otherwise, it’s just a crumbling illusion we can consciously choose to step away from.

A further examination of Stoicism

Stoicism is an ancient philosophy founded by Zeno of Citium. It was further developed by thinkers like Epictetus, Seneca, and Marcus Aurelius, and proposes a toolkit for cultivating inner freedom amid external chaos. At its core, disengagement isn’t about apathy or withdrawal from life, but a deliberate shift in focus: detaching from what we can’t control (externals like outcomes, opinions, or events) while engaging fully with what we can, (our judgments, actions, and character). This “quiet noticing,” aligns with rejecting despotic structures by reclaiming personal sovereignty.

What follows is my modern interpretation of Stoicism. Classical Stoicism emphasised civic duty and active engagement in society, but I see its practices as a framework for disengagement from corrupt systems.

1. The Dichotomy of Control: Distinguish What’s Yours from What’s Not

Epictetus famously taught that “some things are up to us, and some things are not.” Disengagement starts here—by mentally categorising experiences. Externals like wealth, reputation, or other people’s behaviours are not “up to us,” so attaching emotional weight to them invites unnecessary suffering. Instead, we are offered the opportunity to focus on internals: our intentions, efforts, and responses.

2. Negative Visualisation (Premeditatio Malorum): Prepare for Loss to Appreciate the Present

Seneca advised imagining misfortunes in advance—not to dwell morbidly, but to reduce their sting and build gratitude. By mentally rehearsing detachment from possessions, relationships, or status, their hold over us is weakened.

3. Cognitive Distancing: Step Back from Our Impressions

Stoics viewed thoughts as “impressions” (phantasia) that aren’t facts but interpretations. We could define this as perception of reality - which is always subjective. Disengagement from our thoughts, (impressions), involves creating mental space between an event and our reaction—observing thoughts without identifying with them. For instance, when a manipulative narrative (e.g., media fearmongering) arises, we could label it something like: “This is just an impression, not reality.” We could then write the triggering event, our initial judgment, then a rational alternative. Epictetus used this to endure slavery, focusing on his free mind.

4. Embrace Impermanence and Limit Desires

Everything changes—Stoics like Marcus Aurelius meditated on this (memento mori) to detach from fleeting pleasures or pains. By curbing excessive desires or worries in this way, we avoid enslavement to externals, reinforcing ideas of refusing orders from a despotic system or going along just to get along. Practising voluntary discomfort helps with this. For instance, we can voluntarily fast or simplify our routines to remind ourselves that basics suffice and we never need as much as we think we do. We can also reframe our desires: Instead of wanting societal approval, we can desire only to act justly and morally.

5. Daily Reflection and Reframing: Review and Redirect

We can end each day with self-examination and reflect on where we attached unnecessarily. In this way we move from lurching from crisis to crisis and having our emotions and actions shaped by the same, to reframing setbacks as opportunities for growth. Long term this builds habitual disengagement and helps us to move away from anxiety about the future and anger about the past – both of which do not exist in our reality because they are either gone or have not yet happened.

A further examination of Thoreau’s civil disobedience

Henry David Thoreau’s essay Civil Disobedience (1849) stands as a cornerstone of individual moral resistance against unjust authority. Written amid slavery and the Mexican–American War, it draws directly from Thoreau’s refusal to pay a poll tax in 1846, leading to a night in Concord jail. This personal act fuelled an argument that resonates today - quiet disengagement from corrupt systems, coupled with refusal to fund them, echoing Stoic practices and my vision of people as the “black swan.”

Thoreau’s essay opens with: “That government is best which governs least” (a quote often misattributed to Thomas Jefferson and wrongly paraphrased as “governs not at all”). He argues that government is rarely useful and often an obstacle, deriving power from majority strength rather than moral right. When unjust - like enabling slavery, aggressive wars and/or other immoral behaviours - it demands complicity from citizens through taxes, votes, and/or blind obedience.

Key Principles of Thoreau

Prioritise conscience over law

“The only obligation which I have a right to assume is to do at any time what I think right.”

Modern legislation often supports immoral power structures. My view is that legislation is mostly immoral, most of the time. In the UK, Parliament can make any law it likes. This is why I have used the “blue-eyed baby problem” as an example throughout my working life in the legal profession, to show how morally defunct the law can be: laws can compel immoral acts, and people obey because “the government told me to.” Thoreau emphasised the priority of conscience driving behaviours in such circumstances, rather than people relying on the law to show them what is “right”.

Reject passive complicity

Mere opinion against injustice is insufficient. Thoreau calls for active refusal: “If the injustice is part of the necessary friction of the machine of government, let it go... but when the friction comes to have its machine... let us not have such a machine any longer.”

Nonviolent resistance as moral duty

Break unjust laws deliberately and accept consequences, (including jail), without violence. “If a thousand men were not to pay their tax-bills this year... This is, in fact, the definition of a peaceable revolution.”

Individual sovereignty

Be “men first, and subjects afterward.” Government exists to secure freedom, not to override conscience.

Thoreau did not advocate outright anarchy, but for a better government—or, for those unwilling to wait, personal separation from the state’s machinery. Here I diverge: I believe all governance is corruptible and ultimately immoral and therefore unworkable. However, Thoreau’s thinking underscores that systemic change often begins with individuals refusing participation—aligning with my idea of disengagement as a first step to quiet erosion of despotic control.

What we can take from the above is that Stoicism teaches inner sovereignty, Thoreau teaches moral resistance, and Taleb teaches us that rare, unpredictable events reshape history. My reinterpretation is that we ourselves can be that rare, unpredictable event—the black swan: millions quietly disengaging, refusing orders, and starving the empire from within. Not through violent upheaval, but through principled non-participation. To live this way is to reclaim the deepest form of freedom: the freedom of conscience, the freedom to stand upright in a world that demands kneeling, the freedom to live by the highest moral principles. What is tantalising about this is the notion that perhaps true revolution is not, therefore, the outward, bloody collapse of empires, but the quiet awakening of individuals who finally realise that no empire can ever command the soul. In that recognition, history itself begins to turn—not with noise, but with silence; not with spectacle, but with the quiet dignity of those who finally choose to live free.

[1] Black Swan Concept

Nassim Nicholas Taleb, The Black Swan: The Impact of the Highly Improbable (2007) — Defines Black Swan events as rare, unpredictable, high-impact, and only obvious in hindsight. Source: Readingraphics – Book Summary of The Black Swan

[2] Stoicism

Epictetus, Enchiridion — “Some things are in our control and others not” (Chapter 1) Source: Bookey summary of Enchiridion

[3] Seneca, Letters to Lucilius — Premeditatio malorum (imagining misfortunes to reduce their sting). Source: Wikisource edition of Moral Letters to Lucilius

[4] Marcus Aurelius, Meditations — Reflections on impermanence and mortality (memento mori). Source: Goodreads collection of Meditations quotes

[5] Thoreau

Henry David Thoreau, Civil Disobedience (Resistance to Civil Government, 1849).

“That government is best which governs least.”

“Under a government which imprisons any unjustly, the true place for a just man is also a prison.”

“I ask for, not at once no government, but at once a better government.”

Source: Goodreads collection of Civil Disobedience quotes

