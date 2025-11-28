Conscientious Currency

Conscientious Currency

Iain Davis
8hEdited

Brilliant work, thanks. It get's worse btw.

1. They are trying to centralise the the "digital identity scheme" under the dark authority of the Cabinet Office.

https://questions-statements.parliament.uk/written-statements/detail/2025-10-23/hcws981

2. The UK government has already procured Palantir Gotham and Foundry (for defence and national security purposes only of course).

https://web.archive.org/web/20250620184613/https://www.applytosupply.digitalmarketplace.service.gov.uk/g-cloud/services/801146272055049

3. Palantir Gotham can scrape data from any source and reformat it into a single exchangeable digital format. Thus data from any database can be made interoperable by Gotham.

https://web.archive.org/web/20250718121356/https://financhle.com/articles/what-does-palantir-actually-do

4. The government has also purchased Oracle GoldenGate, which does much the same thing as Gotham, and is openly using that to make all data stored by the DWP, DEFRA, MoJ and the Home Office interoperable on a unified ledger of some sort.

https://archive.ph/KfSiA

5. The technical specifications of the GOV[.]UK wallet have not been publicly specified by the government. This is highly suspicious. As far back as 2016 the government was pursuing the use of unified (DLT) databases.

https://web.archive.org/web/20181126134514/https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/492972/gs-16-1-distributed-ledger-technology.pdf

In my view, there is a vast chasm between what the government publicly states and what it is actually doing. Given that it is now at the stage of launching the "Digital ID" public debate, at least, and in light of all the technical preparations it has made for an interoperable digital identity system hosted on a unified ledger (a capability which I strongly suggest it has already developed) I think forcing some candid disclosure is essential.

Luc Lelievre
10h

Here's the thing: In the framework of anthropological reversibility, any project that reaches into the core of human autonomy—biology, cognition, warfare, or vital infrastructures—and that imposes dependence on an opaque technocratic layer will, in the medium term, provoke counter-discourses, soft sabotage, refusals, circumvention strategies, and legal battles. Genesis combines exactly the elements that trigger reflexive resistance in advanced Western societies: concentration of power, strategic secrecy, risks of militarizing science, and systemic dependence on AI. Such factors are typically reversible under the pressure of accidents, scandals, leaks, ethical debates, or shifts in political majorities. Even when such infrastructures take shape quietly in the background (as occurred with the PATRIOT Act or mass-surveillance programs), their expansion inevitably collides with anthropological red lines: the perception of dehumanization, fears of losing control, and the sense of being reduced to an ‘object’ of technological systems. Historically, these red lines have always produced breaks or partial reversals. Thus, Genesis may advance institutionally for a time, but it will not embed itself smoothly into the collective imagination. By definition, the more it tends toward an ‘AI-conditioned human being,’ the more it activates anthropological reversibility—that deep capacity of Western societies to resist, slow, redirect, or dismantle such architectures of control.

