Conscientious Currency

Crixcyon
2d

The world-wide tower of debt will eventually crumble. It stands on a foundation of sand. Digital ID and digital money is NOT the solution.

Paul Charles Gregory
1d

My critique is below the passage quoted:

>> 1. A £100 loan to person A creates £100 of money in circulation (as bank credit).

2. However, the loan carries £10 of interest, which is not created at the moment of lending.

3. To obtain the £10, someone must borrow new money, meaning new debt must be created to service the interest on the original debt.

>> This simplified example highlights a structural truth: the system depends on ongoing credit creation to remain liquid. In reality, interest is paid out of existing money stock as it circulates, but if credit growth slows while interest obligations remain, defaults and contraction become likely. This is the dynamic emphasised by economists such as Richard Werner, Steve Keen, Michael Hudson, and others. <<

There is no inherent reason for new money in excess of the fiat hundred pounds to be created. It would be enough for ten pounds to be deducted immediately from the fiat hundred pounds so that the borrower receives only ninety. It would also be possible to forbid charging interest and therefore break the dynamic of ever increasing overall debt.

This need not be a prohibition on all interest charges, only on charging interest on fiat money. If I lend you a hundred pounds cash (=not fiat) I would be able to charge interest, which would be paid from the profit the provision of capital has enabled.

It would still be profitable for ordinary banks to do business.

Already today, if you purchase securities (i.e. a holding in a corporation) for one hundred pounds cash, the amount actually going to the corporation will be less than one hundred pounds because commission is paid. Your holding on the ledger will be, say, ninety pounds.

Therefore the explanation given here by Clare Wills Harrison is not entirely right or complete.

The exact relationship between debt and credit, and therefore the nature of money, is more complex than commonly depicted. I have tried to deal with this quite differently by positing a dynamic relationship of time (i.e. with time delays) between the issue of credit notes (=money) and the imposition of taxation, with, in a healthy financial system, this recycling being controlled. See https://klasseverantwortung.com/english/money.html. But I too have not got to the bottom of this.

