The Levelling Up and Regeneration Act 2023 was actually the first blow to farmers before Inheritance tax changes
And it does not just affect them. This Act seems very nefarious - read on to find out why
The Levelling Up and Regeneration Act 2023 (LURA) received Royal Assent on 26 October 2023 and became law on the same day. LURA grants local councils in England several powers related to compulsory purchase. These powers are under the guise of ‘facilitating the development of infrastructure, affordable housing, and other public benefits.’ This is all sa…