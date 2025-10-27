Conscientious Currency

Conscientious Currency

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
biologyphenom's avatar
biologyphenom
4dEdited

Why aren't more people commenting on your phenomenally informative posts? I'd just chime in and say i sadly see alot of the same tactics being deployed in the popular 'alternative/covid critic' arena vs manipulating people away from real truths (for anyone new see my substack content) and towards others which seem state approved by comparison. eg; 'outrage' on covid vaccines.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies by Conscientious Currency and others
We The 99%'s avatar
We The 99%
3dEdited

Tip for cleaning links, paste link here, https://urlclean.com/ then share the clean link without tracking, Re Telegram posts!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Conscientious Currency and others
16 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Clare Wills Harrison
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture