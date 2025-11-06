Conscientious Currency

The98thMonkey
4d

The Council court officer is allowed in court under section 223 of the local government act 1972.

This is a specific legal provision which provides exemption from breaching the legal services act for reserved activity.

Your arguments with regard to the judicial mind required to grant the summons is well-made however this argument in other forums is fairly well advanced and hinges upon the alleged powers of 67b of the courts act that allows a magistrates court legal advisor to grant summonses and this is where the problem lies because they passport to wield some sort of judicial power by virtue of this being granted to them by the Lord Chancellor who is in effect a government minister which is arguably ultra vires.

I have written to Lord Burnett of Malden a few times about this at the house of Lords but he has ignored this matter because he is the person who thought he had the power to authorise these government shill legal advisors to carry out judicial functions which is plainly a breach of the constitutional separation of powers.

HMCTS LEGAL ADVISORS ARE GOVERNMENT SHILLS AND MUST BE ERADICATED AS A CANCER AT THE HEART OF THE LEGAL SYSTEM WHICH AFFECTS MOST OF THE POPULATION

When you boil it down this is the heart of the matter and the question for judicial review would be as to whether a court legal advisor who has not sworn any judicial oath is legally capable of granting a summons and did the Lord chancellor have the power to delegate this function?

8 replies by Conscientious Currency and others
Sarah K
4dEdited

I challenged my council https://www.whatdotheyknow.com/request/agreement_with_stalbans_magistra#outgoing-1499669

and didn't get an answer. They continue to send the summons but I ignore them.

