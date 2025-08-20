Since 2021, the UK government has frozen personal income tax thresholds — and plans to keep them frozen until 2028. That means millions of earners will pay more tax, not because they’re earning more in real terms, but because inflation is quietly dragging them into higher tax bands.

This phenomenon is called fiscal drag, and it’s one of the most powerful stealth taxes in modern British history. The Office for Budget Responsibility estimates it will raise £29.3 billion annually by 2027–28 — without a single vote in Parliament since the freeze was extended.

But here’s the kicker: this freeze bypasses the spirit of the Rooker-Wise Amendment of 1977, which was introduced to prevent exactly this kind of silent tax creep. That amendment required income tax thresholds to be adjusted annually in line with inflation — unless Parliament explicitly voted otherwise.

Instead, we’ve had a seven-year freeze legislated in bulk, with no annual scrutiny. This undermines a core principle of British democracy: governance by consent. The Bill of Rights 1689 states that taxation must be approved by Parliament. Yet millions are now paying more tax without meaningful debate or transparency.

Meanwhile, inflation remains stubborn. In July 2025, headline CPI hit 3.8%, and core inflation — which strips out food and energy — matched it. Real wages grew just 1.8%, meaning households are barely keeping up. And as nominal wages rise to match inflation, more people are pulled into higher tax bands. It’s a triple hit: rising prices, stagnant real wage growth, and higher effective tax burdens.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies has called this freeze “the single most significant tax increase since Geoffrey Howe increased VAT to 15% in 1979.” Yet public awareness remains low. Many people don’t know what the Rooker-Wise Amendment is, or how its bypass affects them.

That’s why I’m launching a campaign — to restore annual parliamentary votes on income tax thresholds, and to raise awareness of the democratic principles at stake.

