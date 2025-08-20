Since 2021, the UK government has frozen personal income tax thresholds — and plans to keep them frozen until 2028. That means millions of earners will pay more tax, not because they’re earning more in real terms, but because inflation is quietly dragging them into higher tax bands.
This phenomenon is called fiscal drag, and it’s one of the most powerful stealth taxes in modern British history. The Office for Budget Responsibility estimates it will raise £29.3 billion annually by 2027–28 — without a single vote in Parliament since the freeze was extended.
But here’s the kicker: this freeze bypasses the spirit of the Rooker-Wise Amendment of 1977, which was introduced to prevent exactly this kind of silent tax creep. That amendment required income tax thresholds to be adjusted annually in line with inflation — unless Parliament explicitly voted otherwise.
Instead, we’ve had a seven-year freeze legislated in bulk, with no annual scrutiny. This undermines a core principle of British democracy: governance by consent. The Bill of Rights 1689 states that taxation must be approved by Parliament. Yet millions are now paying more tax without meaningful debate or transparency.
Meanwhile, inflation remains stubborn. In July 2025, headline CPI hit 3.8%, and core inflation — which strips out food and energy — matched it. Real wages grew just 1.8%, meaning households are barely keeping up. And as nominal wages rise to match inflation, more people are pulled into higher tax bands. It’s a triple hit: rising prices, stagnant real wage growth, and higher effective tax burdens.
The Institute for Fiscal Studies has called this freeze “the single most significant tax increase since Geoffrey Howe increased VAT to 15% in 1979.” Yet public awareness remains low. Many people don’t know what the Rooker-Wise Amendment is, or how its bypass affects them.
That’s why I’m launching a campaign — to restore annual parliamentary votes on income tax thresholds, and to raise awareness of the democratic principles at stake.
📮 What You Can Do
If you agree that taxation should be transparent, accountable, and subject to regular scrutiny, here’s how you can help:
Write to your MP — I’ve drafted a letter for you to use, under cover of which you will send a copy of my own letter that I have written to my MP. You can find your letter here (hit the download arrow top right and it can be edited as you desire,) and a copy of my letter to send with it here, (my letter cannot be edited)
Share this article — Help spread the word about fiscal drag and the erosion of democratic oversight.
Watch this excellent video — that explains fiscal drag very succinctly and which you may also want to share, (I am not connected to the presenter in any way)
Join the conversation — Make social media posts about this issue. Tag in your MP. Follow updates on social media. Use hashtags like #RookerWise #FiscalDrag #TaxTransparency.
I agree, but/and think it's high time for a much broader conversation about taxation, its purpose, legitimacy and how we, the people, ensure that the state does not abuse its tax-raising powers.
It's instructive to remember that income tax was introduced as a temporary measure to pay for war, and is now permanent. VAT - a levy on almost every transaction - is also fairly recent and has gone up since its introduction. A stealth tax on movement has been imposed via ULEZ/CAZ schemes and increased parking charges. We now pay tax on almost everything (there's a list, probably incomplete, in the link below), and almost weekly there are threats of new taxes, the latest being new charges for owning property which could impoverish many of us.
The UK already has the highest tax burden in its history and yet services and infrastructure are failing. It looks to me like we're in the middle of a wealth transfer.
