Conscientious Currency

Alex Klaushofer
Aug 21

I agree, but/and think it's high time for a much broader conversation about taxation, its purpose, legitimacy and how we, the people, ensure that the state does not abuse its tax-raising powers.

It's instructive to remember that income tax was introduced as a temporary measure to pay for war, and is now permanent. VAT - a levy on almost every transaction - is also fairly recent and has gone up since its introduction. A stealth tax on movement has been imposed via ULEZ/CAZ schemes and increased parking charges. We now pay tax on almost everything (there's a list, probably incomplete, in the link below), and almost weekly there are threats of new taxes, the latest being new charges for owning property which could impoverish many of us.

The UK already has the highest tax burden in its history and yet services and infrastructure are failing. It looks to me like we're in the middle of a wealth transfer.

https://substack.com/@alexklaushofer/p-149482043

Mrs H
Aug 20Edited

Hi Claire,

Someone posted this - I can't find a citation - not sure what I'm looking for...

"The principles of the “Rooker-Wise” amendment as originally included in S22 FA1977 - as applicable to wife’s earned income allowance - were subsequently enshrined as a general principle in Section 257C Income & corporation taxes act 1988.

Section 257C was abolished by Finance Act 2009, so indexation of allowances was abolished at the same time."

Apologies if this is wrong...

EDIT: According to "This is Money" 16/3/25 the amendment is still in force.

https://www.thisismoney.co.uk/money/comment/article-14502089/HAMISH-MCRAE-time-Chancellor-come-clean-tax.html

Clause 28 — Personal allowance for 2003–04 for those aged under 65

Orders of the Day — Finance Bill – in the House of Commons at 6:52 pm on 8 May 2002.

https://www.theyworkforyou.com/debates/?id=2002-05-08.206.0

