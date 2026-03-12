Conscientious Currency

Conscientious Currency

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Sebastian's avatar
Sebastian
4d

thank you for the work you are doing to bring this to light! i strongly suspect that if they don’t drop Digital ID and the entire infrastructure they’ve been building behind it, it’ll escalate into a national level disaster.

Nobody in my circle of friends wants it or thinks it’s a sound move.

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JanetteD's avatar
JanetteD
3d

I’ve already encountered it 3 times this month. I am able to circumvent it at the moment but it’s made ridiculously and I suspect purposely difficult. Renewing driver’s licence, selling house, banking. It’s for our ‘convenience and speed’ of course. So yes. It’s here already, just masquerading as voluntary.

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