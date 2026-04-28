Conscientious Currency

Conscientious Currency

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Rob Goldsack's avatar
Rob Goldsack
13h

Thanks for this. An interesting summary of the roots of law as we understand it today. You have covered a lot of ground, much of which I didn't know and some of which I appear to have misunderstood! Will have to digest and reflect on this.

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
21h

For the most part, laws are designed to protect the lawless. They are those with power and those lacking any type of morality.

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