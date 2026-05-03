Conscientious Currency

Conscientious Currency

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lee's avatar
Lee
7d

Very good article. This has to be addressed, otherwise we are going into a tyrannical commie system with Dead legal fiction ie Corpses like Blackrock controlling everything. It was a 19th century journalist (paid by bankers) that stated Parliament is Soverign. The People are Sovereign. MP's also plegge an Oath to The King or Queen. Wrong! If elected by the People, it is the People they should swear an Oath too. But they've done other things like claim no natives. Judges were referees only. Non-English can not hold an office of authority. They do not recoignise laws such as Treason Act, Sedition, conflict of interest or Banking fraud which is systematic via THE CITY.

They also claim we are paupers by signing up to Electoral Register (which we can not get off)

Reply
Share
tyQsen's avatar
tyQsen
6d

the jury says

law is now the criminal

less demotic

more demonic

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Clare Wills Harrison · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture