Conscientious Currency

Conscientious Currency

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Reality of Illness's avatar
Reality of Illness
3d

Bluddy superb and thought provoking as usual 👏 Clare

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1 reply by Conscientious Currency
Adam Dimond's avatar
Adam Dimond
3d

Thanks Clare. This joined the dots on what I could see but could not express as a cohesive picture. I think as you say, We need to understand that the system is not broken but working exactly as it is intended. That is key to how we go forward.

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