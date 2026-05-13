Conscientious Currency

Conscientious Currency

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Tim
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Thanks Clare. You have articulated in great detail the reasons behind what I have intuitively felt: That the game was rigged against us from the beginning and the system is inherently broken and therefore cannot really be fixed from within.

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