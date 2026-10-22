Conscientious Currency

Conscientious Currency

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biologyphenom's avatar
biologyphenom
Oct 22Edited

I'm not disagreeing with a lot of this stuff nor the 'whitewash' agenda of the inquiry overseers but paradoxically mountains of the inquiries own evidence corroborates sceptic views and it is this i focused on and pleaded with other critics to do the same, largely to no avail.

Latest eg- https://biologyphenom.substack.com/p/uk-covid-19-inquirymodule-6-care-dd5

The ''whitewash'' nothing to see here mantra promoted to the public over 4 years by BOTH msm and 'alt' commentators at the expense of the actual evidence has ironically helped to bury the most damning truths of the 'COVID era'. The following two posts can shine a light of what was the more sensible position to take and one which the inquiry overseers would view as a problem.

https://hartuk.substack.com/p/c-19-inquiry-a-whitewash-its-up-to

https://x.com/TheRustler83/status/1991999580838248912

Sadly a once in a generation opportunity to right so many wrongs is fading fast.

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Andrew's avatar
Andrew
Oct 23

Natural law is the way forward, I have been using notices backed by affidavits since 2022, Attacking is the only way to defend in law. All of the CEOs i have dealt with back off as they can only defend. The individual has to be made liable in their private capacity as a man or woman for their actions.

People need knowledge, most not all people are not prepared to put in the time and effort.

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