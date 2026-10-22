Introduction and Module 6 findings of the Covid Inquiry

Self-proclaimed authority other another or others is the biggest threat to humanity that we face. When a person succumbs to the dictates and commands of another just because that other said they should, the person obeying absolves themselves of thinking about whether what they are doing is morally repugnant or even lawful. They hold the defence that authority, normally in the form of government, told them to behave in a certain way, and so that means that their behaviour is OK, whatever the cost of that behaviour and whatever the damage. This is, of course, a complete absolution of any responsibility for one’s actions. That is the world that we live in today and nowhere is this clearer than in the findings of the Module 6 Covid Inquiry report which you can find here.

I have a lot of problems with this report for many reasons, one being that it doesn’t address whether any of the actions taken were necessary or warranted. This is because it does not talk about whether there was any real threat over and above the normal yearly winter illnesses that take place every year. The Inquiry was, of course, never designed to do so. Hence, there seems little point in me waxing lyrical about whether there was any pandemic at all because this has been discussed ad nauseum by many doctors and ex pharmacy executives, who are imminently more qualified than me to explain that the testing drove the “cases” and the measures drove the deaths. If you want more information on this, I highly suggest that you visit Dr Mike Yeadon on Substack and take a dive into his consistent commentary in this area.

There are other problems with this module of the Inquiry, particularly in relation to end of life “medications”, as it totally misses the issue with the whopping Midazolam prescriptions during the early part of 2020, and in fact claims that end of life medications were in short supply – i.e. there were not enough. This doesn’t track with my own knowledge and indeed articles of the time which highlighted that prescriptions for powerful end of life medications doubled in early 2020. The Daily Mail reported this on 12th July 2020. However, you cannot access that article now for free and have to buy it through Pressreader. You can, however, see the headline if you click here.

The Inquiry also doesn’t discuss NG163, the warnings by eminent physicians that the protocols set out in that guidance could very well kill more people than help them, and neither does it touch on the 2 years’ worth of Midazolam that was ordered by the government in early 2020 and all used by October 2020. I have previously commented on all of this in Substack articles and you can find the same if you search my page.

All the above is to say that I believe the Covid Inquiry is a whitewash and waste of money with respect to the question of whether any measures were needed at all. And whilst all the “news channels” have covered the latest findings with hand wringing (and don’t forget they were the biggest pushers of “do as the government says” at the time), their commentary is framed within the Overton window of accepting that there was a deadly disease circulating in 2020 and that the main issues with care homes were overworked employees, inadequate testing, and lack of PPE.

The module 6 findings completely ignore unwarranted end of life medication, basic neglect, and the wholesale failure of many of those involved in the sector to actually follow the law we had, and still have, on our books, with respect to unlawful applications of DNACPRs and informed consent. The findings do touch on the area of DNACPRs lodged en-masse, and barred family visitation, but no one actually seems like they are going to be held accountable for these things, which, of course, led to many deaths. I do not see anyone currently facing criminal responsibility or civil responsibility, and neither do I think they ever will.

You may wonder what the the above has to do with natural law, and the title of this article, but I hope to show you here that they have everything to do with the same, especially given that so many people in 2020 carried out so many repugnant behaviours leading to the harm of others. This is because the starting point for natural law is understanding the basic principle that you do not steal from anyone, no matter who is telling you to do so – explained in my last article here – and that every single person on this planet is responsible for their own actions and determining whether they fit within this principle. No one gets to be able to claim, “well he/she/they told me to do it.” That is not a defence to immoral, repugnant, and unlawful behaviour, and neither should it ever be.

The events examined by Module 6 of the Covid Inquiry are therefore important to me and this article, not because they merely reveal failures of policy, but because they reveal, more importantly, failures of moral agency. The findings show that vast numbers of people accepted guidance over principle, authority over conscience, and compliance over moral responsibility and that in many cases actions were taken not because individuals believed them to be right, but because they believed they were expected. Natural law asks a different question entirely. Not “What were people told to do?” but “What should they have done?” The Covid inquiry material therefore serves as a practical demonstration of my central thesis: the greatest danger to us is not bad law or policy. The greatest danger is the surrender of moral agency to authority.

The uncomfortable reality is that very few of the people involved in the events examined by the Covid Inquiry were inherently malicious. Most were ordinary people. Nurses were ordinary people. Doctors were ordinary people. Care home managers were ordinary people. Civil servants were ordinary people. Family members were ordinary people. Yet harmful actions still occurred on a vast scale. This presents an important question which we must consider deeply. If most of the people involved in the events of 2020 and 2021 believed they were acting properly, how did so much harm occur?

It is my firm belief that such wholesale harm took place because individuals surrendered their own moral agency and allowed another person, institution, profession, employer, regulator, or government to think on their behalf. The moment a person stops asking whether an action is right or wrong and begins asking only whether it is authorised, they have transferred responsibility for their conduct to somebody else. This is precisely the point at which moral failure begins and where harm starts.

Hence, for me, the fundamental issues highlighted in the Inquiry’s Module 6 findings do not really revolve around government, even though government is squarely at the centre of creating problems. What do I mean by this? I mean that government is merely the vehicle through which problems manifest. For me, the deeper issue is the obedience of people to the self-proclaimed authority called government at that time, (and of course still ongoing). This is because every dictate issued in 2020 and 2021 required ordinary people to implement it. Every policy required individuals willing to enforce it and every harmful instruction required someone willing to obey it.

Consequently, there is a much deeper question here that we should all consider: what responsibility each individual carries, at the moment they oblige and follow instructions that affect another person’s life, liberty, bodily autonomy, family relationships, consent, dignity, and care.

I want to consider that question in terms of natural law.

Natural law and responsibility

Natural law places responsibility squarely where it belongs: with the individual. It does not recognise “I was following orders” as a defence. It does not recognise “the guidance required it” as a defence. It does not recognise “everybody else was doing it” as a defence. Under natural law, every person remains morally responsible for the consequences of their actions regardless of who authorises them. This is why moral agency is the true battleground.

If natural law is to become more than a philosophical idea, we must begin asking what a society built upon moral agency would actually look like in practice. This requires us to examine five connected questions:

1. Why is obedience treated as a virtue? 2. How is consent manufactured? 3. How does authority protect itself through the diffusion of responsibility and what responsibility does the individual carry, in detail? 4. What should people do instead? 5. What would a morally responsible society do differently?

These questions can all be applied to what happened in 2020, and the subsequent Module 6 findings recently published, as well as anything that we might face in the future. These are critical questions because I believe that civilisation does not fail because bad people exist, but rather civilisation fails because ordinary people surrender their moral agency to authority. Nowhere was this better seen than in 2020 and it, of course, continues to be seen today through endless war and state sanctioned murder as a result of the same.

1. Why is Obedience Treated as a Virtue?

This is one of the most important questions that arises: why are so many people willing to surrender their own moral judgement in the first place. I ask this all the time because I know in my heart that most people are not naturally inclined to cause harm. The vast majority of us do not wake up in the morning and set out to deny dignity, deny agency, remove autonomy, separate family, harm people or enforce policies that we know to be wrong. Yet despite this, history is filled with examples of ordinary people doing just that.

I believe that the answer lies in how we are conditioned from an early age. Every institution we encounter teaches us that obedience is a virtue. Children are rewarded for compliance, and schools teach nothing other than conformity. Workplaces then promote adherence to hierarchy to get along on the employment ladder. Professional bodies require obedience to policy and governments, of course, demand obedience to law, however immoral such law is. Throughout our lives the message remains largely the same: good people follow the instructions of another – a self-proclaimed authority - and bad people do not. Natural law challenges this entire premise.

From a natural law perspective, obedience is not a virtue. Morality is the virtue. If obedience aligns with morality, then there is no conflict. However, the moment obedience requires a person to abandon their own conscience, and to ignore what they know to be wrong action, obedience itself becomes the problem. This is why so many harmful systems throughout history have depended upon ordinary people who believed they were doing the right thing. Most of the people involved in implementing the harmful policies highlighted by the findings of Module 6 of the Covid inquiry believed they were acting ethically precisely because they were obeying authority. Therefore, the issue is not that people lacked instructions. The issue is that they stopped questioning whether the instructions themselves were morally right or wrong. They confused compliance with morality. We see this in every aspect of the rotten things that continually happen in our world.

2.How Is Consent Manufactured?

Many people assume consent exists whenever a large number of people appear to agree with something. Natural law asks a different question. Are people genuinely free to refuse?

Throughout history rulers have understood that force alone is rarely sufficient to maintain control. Far more effective is persuading people that compliance is voluntary and that obedience is virtue. Fear is particularly useful because frightened people seek certainty, reassurance and of course, authority. They seek someone who appears to have answers, can solve their problems, and remove their fear. This makes fear one of the most powerful political tools ever created.

However, consent obtained through fear is not consent at all. Neither is consent obtained through manipulation, propaganda, coercion, social pressure, or threats of exclusion. These is because all of these things represent a theft of informed consent. They therefore violate the natural law principle of “do not steal.”

Modern governance relies entirely upon the appearance of consent rather than genuine consent itself. For instance, in terms of “Covid,” did care home residents genuinely consent? Did families genuinely consent? Did staff genuinely consent? Or were fear, pressure, policy, and authority used to manufacture compliance? I would argue the latter, and it leads to what I call fake consent.

Fake consent is created through persuasion campaigns, emotional messaging, media narratives, institutional pressure, social conformity, and manufactured divisions. The effect is that people begin to believe they have arrived at a conclusion independently, when in reality they have been carefully guided toward it. The result is a population that supports policies it would never accept if it were free from fear, pressure, and manipulation. This answers the question “If the majority of people possess an inherent sense of right and wrong, how do entire societies become willing participants in policies that cause harm?”

There is also a deeper issue here too. Making moral decisions is difficult and accepting responsibility for the consequences of those decisions is even harder. If an individual accepts that they are responsible for determining right from wrong, then they must also accept responsibility when they get things wrong. Many people find this uncomfortable and consequently they prefer to look toward an authority figure, institution, expert, or government and allow them to make decisions instead.

This creates a subtle but powerful psychological exchange. The individual hands to “authority” their decision-making and, in return, believes authority has accepted responsibility for the outcome. The attraction of authority therefore extends beyond obedience and consent because authority offers certainty, direction, and the comforting belief that somebody else carries the moral burden. It’s almost a contract: “You tell me what to do and I won’t have to carry the moral burden if things go wrong.” In this sense, people do not merely obey authority because they are afraid of it or because they have given fake consent. They often obey authority because it is easier and because authority relieves them of the burden of governing themselves.

Natural law rejects this bargain. It insists that responsibility cannot be delegated any more than conscience can be delegated. A person may follow advice, seek expertise, or listen to others, but the final moral responsibility for any action always remains with the individual who chooses to carry it out.

Perhaps this is why natural law is so challenging. It offers no place to hide. It does not allow us to point to government, policy, guidance, experts, managers, or institutions and say, “They made me do it.” It insists that each of us confront the same question: Is/Was my conduct right or wrong?

3. (a) How Does Authority Protect Itself Through the Diffusion of Responsibility and (b) What Responsibility Does the Individual Carry, in Detail?

As a former lawyer, I often think about (a) in terms of what might be called a “responsibility map”, similar in some respects to the way a tort lawyer traces causation through multiple actors and institutions – called a “tort map.”

Imagine a chain. At the top might sit Government. Beneath Government sits a regulator. Beneath the regulator sits an organisation. Beneath the organisation sits a manager. Beneath the manager sits an employee who physically performs the act.

When harm occurs, each person in the chain will point upwards for blame and causation. An employee will say they were following instructions. A manager will say they were implementing policy. An organisation will say it was complying with guidance. A regulator will say it was acting under legislation, and government will say it relied on expert advice. The effect of this is that responsibility is pushed further and further up the chain until it disappears altogether.

This is an extraordinarily effective system because it creates the illusion that responsibility can be transferred to someone else and never stay with the individual that conducted the harmful action. Thus, when harm occurs, nobody feels personally responsible or accountable for it, because every participant believes that somebody else bears the moral burden for their own immoral actions. Each participant in the harm points further up the chain of authority and insists that responsibility lies elsewhere. The result is an endless cycle of finger pointing in which nobody ever examines their own conduct.

The consequence of this set up is that justice becomes impossible to achieve, because responsibility has been deliberately diffused across so many layers that it can never properly settle anywhere. Society becomes trapped on a merry-go-round of blame in which attention is constantly directed toward institutions and authority figures, whilst ordinary individuals avoid asking the most important question of all: What role did I play?

Diffusion of responsibility exists for one reason only, and that is to protect authority. Therefore, authority does not merely command obedience. It creates a psychological and institutional structure that prevents individuals from honestly examining their own role in harmful outcomes. People are conditioned to believe that authority absorbs responsibility for the consequences of obedience, when in reality, the opposite is true. Authority may issue the instruction, but every individual remains responsible for deciding whether compliance is morally right or morally wrong. Government cannot physically carry out an act. Regulators cannot physically carry out an act. Policy cannot physically carry out an act. Guidance cannot physically carry out an act. Only individuals can do that.

This means that although authority may share responsibility for creating the conditions in which harm occurs, it can never remove responsibility from the person who actually performs the act. Thus, a nurse administering treatment, a police officer enforcing an instruction, a soldier carrying out an order, or a care worker preventing a family visit, all remain morally responsible for their own conduct. In this sense, natural law reunites what modern authority structures attempt to separate: action and responsibility.

Diffusion of responsibility is one of the greatest protections that authority has created for itself, and by people engaging in its games they avoid confronting their own participation in harmful outcomes, thus preventing any real meaningful change. The focus becomes what government did wrong, what policy got wrong, or what experts got wrong. These may all be legitimate questions, but they are not the only questions. Natural law asks something deeper. It asks whether an individual remains morally responsible for an immoral action when authority instructs them to perform it. Its answer is an uncompromising YES.

Every harmful act is ultimately carried out by a person who made a choice to participate. Authority, therefore, does not remove responsibility, it just attempts to disguise it. This is why obedience to harmful authority is such a profound moral failure. The individual has not merely obeyed but they have also surrendered both decision making and responsibility. In doing so they have abandoned the very thing that natural law requires of every human being: moral agency.

Under natural law, moral responsibility can never be delegated. It cannot be transferred to governments, employers, regulators, professional bodies, committees, or experts. Responsibility remains with the person performing the action, whoever they are and whatever job role they are performing. Natural law asks exactly the same question of everyone: Was the action morally right? It never asks: Was the action authorised?

This is, perhaps, the most difficult lesson natural law teaches because it removes every excuse upon which modern bureaucratic society depends. It leaves the individual standing alone with their conscience. Yet this is also the most liberating aspect of natural law because recognising responsibility is the first step toward reclaiming agency.

4. What Should People Do Instead?

Criticism alone is not enough. If moral agency means anything, then we must be willing to ask what people should do differently.

Natural law does not demand perfection. Human beings are imperfect and always will be. What it does require is that individuals exercise moral judgement rather than outsourcing it to authority.

This means questioning law and guidance rather than automatically implementing the same, even if it leads to penalties for non-compliance. In terms of the Covid Inquiry and care homes findings it would definitely have meant refusing to carry out instructions that were self-evidently harmful to people. It would instead have meant protecting vulnerable individuals from unnecessary isolation, defending informed consent, facilitating family contact, speaking up against injustice, and simply asking puzzling questions when everyone else remained silent.

Applying this to other events and circumstances that arise, the precise actions needed will differ according to what is happening at any given time. The principle, however, will never change. This is because natural law requires that conscience remains active.

As discussed above, modern governance encourages responsibility to flow upwards toward authority whilst simultaneously encouraging blame to flow sideways between institutions. Natural law reverses this process entirely. It recognises that whilst authority may issue instructions, only individuals can actually perform actions. It therefore locates moral responsibility where it truly belongs: with the person carrying out the act.

Simply put, we need to remember that the moment we stop asking whether something is right and begin asking only whether it has been approved, moral agency has already been surrendered and harm will surely follow.

5. What Would A Morally Responsible Society Do Differently (in brief)?

This brings us to the most important question of all. What would a society grounded in moral agency do differently? The answer begins with a simple shift: Such a society would place conscience before authority.

In terms of “Covid” and in fact everything that happens in our world, rather than asking whether a policy has been approved, natural law would ask whether the policy is/was morally right. Rather than asking whether a directive has been issued, it would ask whether the directive respects consent, dignity, autonomy, truth, human agency, and the principles of natural law. Rather than treating citizens as passive subjects, it would expect them to think, reason, and exercise moral judgement.

Such a society would not be perfect because human beings are not perfect. Disagreements would still exist. Problematic decisions would still have to be made. The difference is that responsibility would remain where it belongs: with the individual.

As a consequence society would be infinitely more resistant to coercion because it would be populated by people who understand that authority cannot relieve them of the responsibility to distinguish right from wrong.

My next articles will develop this particular aspect further, For today it is enough to briefly state the above.

The Real Lesson Here

Every harmful system depends upon ordinary people willing to suspend their own conscience and allow somebody else to think on their behalf.

Natural law teaches that every individual is responsible for their own actions regardless of who authorises them. It rejects the idea that obedience absolves responsibility and insists that conscience must always come before authority. Until enough people are willing to reclaim this, coercive systems will continue to emerge regardless of the names they operate under or the political colours they wear.

Therefore, the first step towards a society grounded in natural law is not constitutional reform, legislative reform, or the election of different political leaders. It is the reclamation of personal responsibility and moral agency.

In my next article, I will build upon these foundations by exploring what self-governance actually means and why so many people find it difficult. If authority ultimately survives because people surrender both decision-making and responsibility to it, then the obvious question becomes: what does it mean to govern oneself?

I will examine why responsibility is the true price of freedom, why many people are drawn towards authority in the first place, and why consent rather than coercion must form the basis of any legitimate social order. From there, I will begin exploring the distinction between government and governance, how decentralised self-governance might operate in practice, and what a society rooted in moral agency rather than obedience might look like.

Part 8 of this series will be published shortly with a link back to this article. In the meantime, thank you for taking the time to read this article. This is a complex subject and I have done my best to simplify it and present it in plain English so that readers can better understand matters and come to their own conclusions

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