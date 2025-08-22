The People's Care Watchdog (PCW) CV Inquiry statement for the care module was finally released publicly by the Inquiry - on the last day of the module. The statement exposes harrowing failures in the UK Care System during the pandemic period.

I am deeply honoured to have contributed to this submission in a small way. However, the true credit belongs to the remarkable people at PCW and all those that supported them in their journey, and who worked tirelessly, pro bono, to support families of care home residents affected by disastrous policies. Their dedication has been nothing short of extraordinary.

Today, I am sharing the PCW statement publicly and urge everyone to read and also share it. It is a sobering and harrowing document, even without the accompanying family witness testimonies. Those testimonies cannot be accessed through the document I am sharing, and PCW do not yet know if the inquiry has made these public seperately. Given this, PCW, in collaboration with those who provided the family witness testimonies, will determine in due course whether it is appropriate for them to release the same

Immense gratitude also goes to all those who assisted with the drafting of the family witness testimonies. Crafting these accounts was an emotionally gruelling process, marked by tears as we documented the distressing details. What this small group achieved—through collaboration, commitment, and an unwavering pursuit of justice, all without financial reward—is nothing short of a miracle

Thanks should also be given to Hodge Jones Allen Solicitors for their pro bono support to PCW

And - to the families who shared their witness testimonies - your courage in reliving such painful experiences is profound. Your suffering must not be in vain. I hope this Inquiry leads to meaningful justice, a thorough overhaul of the rampant law-breaking in the health and care sector, and a critical examination of the police's failure to protect some of society’s most vulnerable people when they so desperately required help

Here is the link to the PCW CV Inquiry statement:

https://covid19.public-inquiry.uk/wp-content/uploads/2025/07/31151415/INQ000587611.pdf. Please copy the link into your browser and hit enter to download the statement

You can visit PCW at their website here and I highly recommend that you check out this excellent organisation