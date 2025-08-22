Unpaid but Unbreakable - Peoples Care Watchdog CV Inquiry statement now public
Volunteers and Families Fought to Expose the Care Sector’s Deepest Failings During Covid—And the Inquiry MUST Listen
The People's Care Watchdog (PCW) CV Inquiry statement for the care module was finally released publicly by the Inquiry - on the last day of the module. The statement exposes harrowing failures in the UK Care System during the pandemic period.
I am deeply honoured to have contributed to this submission in a small way. However, the true credit belongs to the remarkable people at PCW and all those that supported them in their journey, and who worked tirelessly, pro bono, to support families of care home residents affected by disastrous policies. Their dedication has been nothing short of extraordinary.
Today, I am sharing the PCW statement publicly and urge everyone to read and also share it. It is a sobering and harrowing document, even without the accompanying family witness testimonies. Those testimonies cannot be accessed through the document I am sharing, and PCW do not yet know if the inquiry has made these public seperately. Given this, PCW, in collaboration with those who provided the family witness testimonies, will determine in due course whether it is appropriate for them to release the same
Immense gratitude also goes to all those who assisted with the drafting of the family witness testimonies. Crafting these accounts was an emotionally gruelling process, marked by tears as we documented the distressing details. What this small group achieved—through collaboration, commitment, and an unwavering pursuit of justice, all without financial reward—is nothing short of a miracle
Thanks should also be given to Hodge Jones Allen Solicitors for their pro bono support to PCW
And - to the families who shared their witness testimonies - your courage in reliving such painful experiences is profound. Your suffering must not be in vain. I hope this Inquiry leads to meaningful justice, a thorough overhaul of the rampant law-breaking in the health and care sector, and a critical examination of the police's failure to protect some of society’s most vulnerable people when they so desperately required help
Here is the link to the PCW CV Inquiry statement:
https://covid19.public-inquiry.uk/wp-content/uploads/2025/07/31151415/INQ000587611.pdf. Please copy the link into your browser and hit enter to download the statement
You can visit PCW at their website here and I highly recommend that you check out this excellent organisation
I have reported on many of the assaults described within the statement, yet seeing them all together is somewhat unbelievable
When you take it all in, you can understand why cognitive dissonance played such a big part in people turning a blind eye to a horror story taking place in real life
Thanks Clare i will share and also do my own substack on the evidence. Afaik Leandra Ashton, Patricia Myers and Sasha Paterson did not appear to give oral evidence at UK inquiry? I haven't watched absolutely everything. lol I presume they applied to do so but were rejected?