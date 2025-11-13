Conscientious Currency

Conscientious Currency

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Update on Company Directors identity verification and Digital Identity being rolled out by stealth

From One Login to Apple and Ryanair — how directors, citizens, and consumers are being nudged into a digital-only future without consent or alternatives
Conscientious Currency's avatar
Conscientious Currency
Nov 13, 2025

Please let me know your thoughts on what I say about a judicial review, as I would be really interested in hearing them.

Also - who is going to boycott Apple and Ryanair in view of what I say? All of you I hope!

Thank you for watching this video. If you have enjoyed it please consider subscribing to my Substack - it’s free. If you have received value from this video or any of my other articles or work, you can, if you wish to and can afford it, buy me a coffee to support my work. The link is buy me a coffee or you can access direct by copying the following https://buymeacoffee.com/claredwillb

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Clare Wills Harrison
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture