This is a mini clown world round up that I feel is necessary because of the amount of information that has come out this week. I am going to lightly focus on a few things before mentioning the biggie that is the Bovaer animal feed experiment in a bit more detail. However, my intention over the next couple of days is to write a bit more about the latter and include the list of suppliers that I have started to put together who have confirmed to either me or others, (who have shared responses with me), that they are not going to be using Bovaer. For now, at least.

So let’s start with the round up in case you have missed some things.

Louise Haigh MP is a fraudster

Yes, you heard that right. The now former transport secretary has a CONVICTION for fraud. For MISLEADING the police. Substitute misleading for lying. Because that is what it means. And Haigh was convicted of fraud by misrepresentation in 2014 before she stood to become an MP in 2015.

But it gets better. Haigh told Starmer of her conviction. And he STILL appointed her to his Shadow Cabinet in 2020. Presumably because he, as we know, is also a liar, has no morals, and has zero interest in doing anything good for the people of the UK, whom he has been (s)elected to supposedly represent. By an underwhelming “majority” I might add, because the vast majority of this country know that the current political party structure and political theatre is an absolute sham masquerading as a choice only between those pushing the globalist agenda behind your back, or those pushing it right in front of your face.

But there’s more. Haigh was a former special constable before she went on to become the shadow police minister. Yes, that’s right. A convicted criminal was working for the police and then became the shadow police minister. You could not make this up, so you very much need to accept that she was allowed the shadow police minister position, despite her conviction, because the political elite DO NOT see the police as being a tool to protect the public AND uphold the law, but rather as a massive stick to beat the peasants with. Why else would they let a convicted criminal be the shadow police minister if not? Let’s face it, they would probably let Al Capone be minister for state and prisons if he was still alive, because these parasites that think they are running things are nothing other than a criminal empire of epic proportions, extorting money from us so that they can continue their crimes. In that regard, Haigh is just small fry – but criminal small fry, nonetheless.

Haigh got rewarded further when Starmer took the country by his ridiculously weak win in the GE earlier this year, as he made her Transport Secretary. So, I want everyone to continue to ask what the hell this man is made of to put a criminal in charge of ensuring that the transport network is safe and accessible, and giving her oversight of departmental finance and public appointments.

At this stage I feel it incumbent to remind you all that Rachel Reeves has also committed what I consider to be fraud by misrepresentation by lying on her CV.

I do not want to go into massive detail about Reeves again, as I am sure readers will already know about this shit storm, and frankly I am sick of her. I also covered her lies on our Telegram channel, in detail, a couple of weeks ago, following a Guido article. In case you missed those things though, here is a bit to whet your appetite about the behaviour of this creature. The same creature that is intent on destroying our farmers.

Reeves still has a job of course, and this should not be the case. It should not be the case because she is a liar, and it will therefore be of no surprise to find out that the social engineering about how many farmers will be affected by her inheritance tax steal on them, has also now been revealed to be a lie put out purely for, well, social engineering purposes.

Why would anyone think it would be any different? Liars lie. Liars tell you they are not lying, whilst they are lying about that and other things. Why would anyone trust a lair? About anything? Once someone has lied to you, they will keep on doing it, because they have got away with it. That is why we cannot give our politicians one inch. Once they have crossed the line, they will keep on doing whatever they want if they get our permission through the very natural, but extremely irritating, slack that people cut liars, in the belief that “everyone makes a mistake” and “I am sure they will not do it again”. I cannot say this strongly enough – if you let people lie to you, which then leads to them abusing you, THEY WILL KEEP ON DOING IT. If you do not want to be a victim, do not want to give permission for them to lie and do awful harmful things to you or others, and do not want to enable this behaviour, then quite simply DO NOT. Say no. Leave the political or what the hell else relationship you think you have with these people - it does not matter who THEY think they are. Go your own way. Don’t rely on them for anything if you can do that. Forge ahead and rely on yourself. Even if you must have less, to do this. Keeping any sort of relationship with these absolute fucking sociopaths is beyond madness and extremely harmful to your health and wellbeing. Stop engaging with them. And more importantly STOP PAYING THEM.

Before I move on to another clown masquerading as someone who cares, I want to leave you with the Nolan principles – the principles developed to uphold and improve standards in public life. What a joke they are. Selflessness, Integrity, Objectivity, Accountability, Openness, Honesty, and Leadership. Do fuck off. At this point its pure trolling by “them” to even still publicise these principles, and pure delusional behaviour by any members of the public who think these principles are meaningful and a benchmark from which politicians are working. Every single one of these principles has been broken in the last 5 years, and likely every year since they were developed, with absolutely no repercussions for those who have breached them time and time again. Zero. Nada. In fact, those indulging in the worst breaches get promoted to positions of power, as the Haigh debacle shows us. So, like I said, do fuck off with these principles. And don’t come back.

Isobelle Oakeshott makes a jab “reveal”

This is another creature that I have a massive issue with. Not only is she 4 years behind the curve with her “reveal”, but she also seems to have sat on what she regards as very important information about the jabs, since she got the WhatsApp messages that she partially revealed in March 2023 - almost 2 years ago!

That’s not to say that what has been revealed is not important. It is, and this can be true as well as what I regard as Oakeshott’s negative morals and personality traits in this matter also being true at the same time. The two are not mutually exclusive.

But let me be clear about my opinion on this woman. Oakeshott should be ashamed that she sat on information - for almost 2 years - that may have led to people not actually having more of this poison injected into them, harming themselves in the process. So, she is NO hero and anyone who thinks that she is doing “important work” is severely misguided. If I had had the information that she has had for almost 2 years, I would have been willing to lose everything to tell the public, if I felt it would keep them from harm. Oakeshott is nothing but an opportunistic, fake journalist, interested only in herself, her profile, and her money-making ability. She is gutter press, operates from the gutter, and simply feels it is safe to talk about this now, AFTER being someone who did not have a problem with the jabs and called anyone who did, a conspiracy theorist. I do not believe Oakeshott has any noble desire to help people. She is in the part of the establishment and liar bag for me, and I do not give such people my trust, belief, nor support. So, Oakeshott can fuck off too.

But let’s put what I think of this creature to one side for the moment and just focus on the ramifications of what she has now published. Here it is in pictures:

Simon Case was Cabinet Secretary in 2020, and Matt Hancock was Health Secretary. They have both lied. And that is just the start. They both also took part in pressuring the drugs regulator MHRA, and its European counterpart, to kill this story. If you pressure a regulatory body to cover up bad efficacy of a drug, you commit several offences under UK law. Here are just some I can think of:

Fraud: Misrepresenting the efficacy of a drug to regulatory bodies and the public can be considered fraudulent activity. Bribery and Corruption: Offering or accepting bribes to influence the actions of a regulatory body is illegal under the Bribery Act 2010. Misleading Advertisement: Providing false or misleading information about a drug's efficacy can fall under the Consumer Protection from Unfair Trading Regulations 2008. Health and Safety Offences: Endangering public health by covering up adverse drug effects.

Any of the above should result in significant legal penalties, including fines and imprisonment! Yet these two swamp fuckers are still walking around and making money!! Stop the world I want to bloody get off!

And that doesn’t even touch on what this means as regards informed consent. Clue: it blows a further big bloody chasm sized hole in it, and draws in the potential for the whole vaccine roll-out to be completely unlawful, also potentially bringing in international law concerns. All of us tin foil hatters knew these things already – but this is now mass, unavoidable proof, for the masses. Yet I bet still many will not want to take that proof, nor believe it, instead remaining content to let themselves continue to be abused by these absolute sickos.

The behaviour of Case and Hancock is also, of course, another serious breach of the ridiculous, non effectual, patently ignored, and pretend Nolan principles. Then there is the fact that members of the government were able to pressure the MHRA into covering up lack of efficacy, which of course calls into question the independence and regulatory integrity of the MHRA. But let’s face it, we all already knew the MHRA was a donkey on a short leash, and I do not have the will to get started on what I think of June Raine. But I will repeat, this reveal is PROOF to the masses. But what will it achieve?

Molly Kinglsey thinks there should now be an independent investigation into the MHRA. But what is the bloody point? We would only be asking the criminals to investigate their criminal network, and they are never therefore going to actually dispense justice. They might chuck us a bone and let a low level criminocrat suffer some sort of minor criminal punishment in the hope that this will appease us - and sadly for some people that will be enough. Well, it’s not for me! Nothing less than lengthy prison sentences and all these scumbags having to work on a chain gain cleaning ditches and sewers for the rest of their lives whilst we get to pelt eggs at them, will be sufficient - and even that might not be enough!

I am going to leave this section here – save to say that we have not even had any proper reveal about Midazolam yet in the legacy media. I believe it will come one day. When, I do not know. But one day. And guess what? If Oakeshott is involved, I will vomit, given she was one of the high level legacy media bots calling anyone concerned about the massive dumping of this drug (together with morphine) into the care sector in 2020, a lunatic. Oakeshott is not my friend – and she’s not yours. You have been warned.

Assisted Dying Bill

I covered this in detail on our Telegram channel earlier this week, so will not write too much about it here. I have included some posts from our X account below instead, and I am only doing so to remind you that the Bill has its second reading today. I also want to put on record that I am now firmly of the opinion, given the sick advertising push behind this, that this is a very sinister Bill that will expand and expand if it becomes law and will be an absolute disaster. Please please read all the messages below, watch the videos shown in the posts, and do your own research. If you do, you will stand against the Bill and want to do everything to stop it. Given all I have said above, and what I am about to say below about Bovaer, how on earth could you ever trust these psychos with something like this anyway? Keep them well away from our deaths - which they clearly seem to want to accelerate by all means!

Bovaer chemical cow feed

Where to start on this?! I guess with Arla, who posted this tweet on 26th November.

See those 13k replies? Well, almost EVERY SINGLE ONE is negative. Arla of course switched off replies given this, as they give not one shit about what the consumer thinks – they have decided this is happening and that is that. Well Arla, I have news for you. You can do what you like, but we can buy WHAT WE LIKE, and we will NOT be buying your products.

This is the ultimate test now for us, because it’s corporatism verses the consumer, and we in fact have the power in this particular battle. It is quite simple – we do not pay ANYONE to poison us because that would make us ridiculous idiots begging for abuse. A full boycott of Arla, leading to a loss of their profits, unhappy shareholders and a business model starting to fail, are all the tools we have at our disposal to fight these narcissistic, greedy, uncaring, climate change scam, global narrative following, scum. I made this clear in our channel’s X post on 27th November:

But it cannot stop there. Arla supply into major supermarkets and are the brand that is a lot of “supermarket own” milk. Then there is cheese, yoghurt, chocolate, baby food, chocolate drinks, cold coffee drinks and all the other products that might have Arla milk products in them. Then there’s the restaurants, coffee chains, service stations, cafes, hospitals, pubs and anything else that might be supplied by Arla products. They ALL NEED to be gone from our lives. Banished and not benefiting from our purse strings. Yes, I know it is horrible and I appreciate that you may feel it is life limiting. I can hear the “what the hell are we supposed to do for pleasure then, where can we go, what can we buy” arguments already – but come on! Would you want to keep getting punched by someone because it is convenient, or they make a nice sandwich for you now and again, or because it means you do not have to have some discomfort by moving away from them?!! Or do you want to allow yourself to get poisoned and pay for the pleasure of that whilst increasing the profits of those poisoning you - making them rich, whilst they laugh at you, and you eventually get so unwell that you are at the point of considering assisting dying?? That’s the choice. I cannot dress it up anymore. If you continue to use products from these greedy uncaring scumbags, you and YOU ALONE are responsible for your own downfall. You are accepting it, agreeing to, and worse paying for it. I will have no sympathy for you. Ever.

Here is what I want to do from a positive side:

My tweet posted yesterday has had over 467,000 views and 4,600 reposts. I have had replies from small dairy farmers. I have had replies from those that have self-responsibility and have contacted their own suppliers to make sure that they are not on board with Bovaer. I have had replies from people around the world concerned about this.

I have had so many replies that I need to take a day to go through and compile a list of the suppliers recommended – which I am going to do for those that want to take self-responsibility. I will also try to drill down on exactly where Arla is supplying into and who they are processing for, because any companies connected to them will need to be avoided by the discerning. Likely the list will grow over time.

In the meantime, know that Tesco started selling meat and dairy products adulterated with the Bovaer feed muck in July 2024.

I didn’t know about Tesco until 26th November when the Arla announcement was made. I’m sure you didn’t either. This means that as consumers, we have been contracting to buy products that were different to what we thought they were – and we have been parting with our hard-earned cash for them on the basis of false information. How can this be right? How can we be in a situation where it is ok not to tell us that we are buying food made from animals that have received an experimental methane reducing feed, that has no long term trial data for the animals, and no human studies as to adverse reactions whatsoever? HOW CAN THIS BE ALLOWED?

Please be angry. Please be hopping mad. Please take that anger and commit to yourself and your loved ones that you will not fund these monsters anymore. Please let the shock of yet more lies be enough to bring about a sea change in how you will go forward. Because if enough of us make these commitments, change will come.

In the meantime, please read Sonia Elijah’s Substack here to find out more about what Bovaer is, to read the worrying results of their first study, and to find out that those producing Bovaer then paid for a second study where the results miraculously came back in their favour! Yes folks, it’s bought and paid for poisoning by corporate giants that hate us and do not care if we are harmed by their products.

From my own perspective I am very concerned about the main ingredients in Bovaer, which are:

Silicon dioxide Propylene glycol 3-nitrooxypropanol (3-NOP)

Here are the safety profiles of all:

Silicon dioxide (SiO2), also known as silica

Generally recognised as safe by regulatory agencies like the FDA and EFSA when used in food products, but cannot be said to be totally safe. Silicon dioxide is commonly used as an anti-caking agent in food products to prevent clumping and it is also used in cosmetics and pharmaceuticals.

Potential Health Effects

Inhalation: Prolonged inhalation of fine silica dust can lead to respiratory issues, including silicosis, a lung disease. Skin and Eye Irritation: Direct contact can cause irritation, redness, and itching. Carcinogenicity: Some forms of crystalline silica are classified as carcinogenic to humans, particularly when inhaled in large quantities over long periods. Organ Damage: Long-term exposure to high levels can potentially cause damage to organs.

Regulatory Status

Silicon dioxide is not banned in most regions, but its use is regulated, especially in industries where inhalation of fine particles is a concern. The EU has strict regulations on the use of certain forms of silica in various applications.

Propylene Glycol

General Safety: Propylene glycol is classified as "generally recognised as safe" (GRAS) by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). It is widely used in food, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals. Allergic Reactions: Some individuals may experience allergic reactions, which can include skin irritation, redness, and itching. Ingestion: When ingested in large amounts, propylene glycol can cause central nervous system depression, leading to symptoms such as dizziness, headache, and nausea. Long-term Exposure: Prolonged exposure to high levels of propylene glycol can potentially lead to more severe health issues, including kidney and liver damage.

Propylene glycol is banned in some European countries due to its potential health risks.

3-nitrooxypropanol (3-NOP)

Outcome of Assessment by the Food Standards Agency (FSA): This assessment concluded that the established Acceptable Daily Intake (ADI) of 3-NOP is 0.3 mg/kg body weight. However, it noted that 3-NOP is corrosive to the eyes, a skin irritant, and potentially harmful by inhalation. EFSA Assessment: The European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) concluded the genotoxicity of 3-NOP is not completely elucidated, which means there could be additional risks for users through inhalation. Study evaluation: the safety of 3-NOP as a feed additive for ruminants - a 2-year carcinogenicity study in Wistar rats, where benign mesenchymal cell tumors were observed in 4 out of 49 females at the highest dose of 300 mg/kg body weight per day. Based on these results, the study concluded there was evidence of carcinogenicity in female rats

Remember, after reading the above, there has been no study on what this stuff might do to humans, and therefore it is experimental for us in that regard. And this hideous stuff has been in products on the shelf in Tesco since July 2024, and in products in some European countries since 2022! Arla supplies about 15% of dairy products from Europe to the UK, because of the significant role that European imports play in the UK's dairy market, so that means we have been buying this stuff UNAWARE for almost 2 years. Here’s some other stuff we consumed or used, either without knowing we were using a potentially dangerous substance, or because we were told said substance was safe and effective. I could have added so many other things to this post - but there are only so many characters on X - and you get my drift with it……

If you have got to this part of the article and by now you are not mad, I do not believe anything will make you mad, and I also believe that you just do not care about what happens to you or your loved ones. But if, like me, you are mad, you will want to check back in a few days for a new article from me with a list of suppliers that are Bovaer free, and you will start to realise that we NEED TO go direct to such farmers and their markets, and the other suppliers that I will list, where possible. We should also all be bombarding our MPs with questions about how this has been allowed at the potential expense of our health, for fake climate change net zero madness, when even if climate change was real, it is proven that feeding NATURAL seaweed to cows has exactly the same effect as feeding them Bovaer – a synthetic feed made up of dangerous substances that could harm us. But we already know the answer as to why this would be the case don’t we? There is nothing in nature that can be patented, and therefore it would not make anyone any money.

I’m signing off now as “yours truly sickened and someone that didn’t think they could be this sickened again after the last 5 years but here we are” and I will be back with the suppliers list, as well as to who to avoid, soon.

Let me have your raging comments - we should all be hopping mad together!