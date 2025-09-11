I created this video to explore the tribalism that inevitably surfaces in the wake of tragic events. Whether organic or orchestrated, these events are quickly politicised—weaponised to push narratives and provoke emotional reactions. They become inflection points where public sentiment is steered toward accepting all sorts of things, wars, draconian laws or restrictions, or many other things, all of which ultimately serve no one at all except those in the power structure.

The murder of Charlie Kirk, broadcast live as he spoke on a university campus, is—at least in my view—one such defining moment. In times like these, we must resist the pull of partisan reflexes, reflect deeply, and act from reason rather than emotion.

Tomorrow I will be speaking to Jeffrey Peel about broader topics that relate to the above. You can find Jeff here on Substack

or at his account on X here https://x.com/JeffreyPeel