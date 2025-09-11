Conscientious Currency

Conscientious Currency

Accidental Exile
7h

How we react is how you know who holds the power. The National security state has to keep us at war with each other, in order to protect themselves from us. Knowing this, you don't play partisan tit for that. Nobody wins but dirty players when we foul the air with pointless blame & finger pointing at our fellows. The money-power caste system is the infection that needs lancing, not our own countrymen.

Tink
8h

As far as I'm aware Kirk did nothing more than argue for and promote a conservative opinion. For this he's assassinated and worst of all people are glad. They should reflect that what goes around, comes around. I don't mean right attack the left but that it will take us to a place where everyone suffers. These nasty people are the ultimate in stupidity.

