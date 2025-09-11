When Tragedy Meets Tribalism: Rethinking Our Reactions
Beyond Sides: Why Wrong Is Wrong—No Matter Who Perpetrates It
I created this video to explore the tribalism that inevitably surfaces in the wake of tragic events. Whether organic or orchestrated, these events are quickly politicised—weaponised to push narratives and provoke emotional reactions. They become inflection points where public sentiment is steered toward accepting all sorts of things, wars, draconian laws or restrictions, or many other things, all of which ultimately serve no one at all except those in the power structure.
The murder of Charlie Kirk, broadcast live as he spoke on a university campus, is—at least in my view—one such defining moment. In times like these, we must resist the pull of partisan reflexes, reflect deeply, and act from reason rather than emotion.
Tomorrow I will be speaking to Jeffrey Peel about broader topics that relate to the above. You can find Jeff here on Substack
or at his account on X here https://x.com/JeffreyPeel
How we react is how you know who holds the power. The National security state has to keep us at war with each other, in order to protect themselves from us. Knowing this, you don't play partisan tit for that. Nobody wins but dirty players when we foul the air with pointless blame & finger pointing at our fellows. The money-power caste system is the infection that needs lancing, not our own countrymen.
As far as I'm aware Kirk did nothing more than argue for and promote a conservative opinion. For this he's assassinated and worst of all people are glad. They should reflect that what goes around, comes around. I don't mean right attack the left but that it will take us to a place where everyone suffers. These nasty people are the ultimate in stupidity.