What the government, any government, says is or is not legal, is of ZERO consequence to me now. All that currently matters to me is what my moral compass allows and I take full responsibility for it

I realise this will most likely be shocking to some people, but the fact is that governments and those above them, are psychopathic criminals, as evidenced by the state of the world today. And I'm not psychopathic. So in my opinion my morals are far superior to any government, those above them and those below them in the form of the thousands of policy enforcers that wouldn't know what morals are if they got up and bit into their gold plated civil service pensions

If I don't think it fits my morals to pay taxes to fund killing through wars, then I won't pay them. Simple

If I don't think it fits my morals to pay taxes to fund stupid projects to dim the sum, I won't pay them. Simple

If I don't think it fits my morals to pay a corrupt criminal enterprise to take from the most vulnerable via welfare cuts that will kill thousands, then I won't pay that enterprise. Simple

It is my moral compass that matters to me. Not the enforced warped morals of people that think they rule over us, but in fact should be languishing in high security prisons away from the rest of us because they are so devoid of morals that they would do anything to gain more money, more power and more status

These creatures that carry out the most disgusting policies handed down from above are not like me. Hopefully they are not like you either, although I have to say that every day my eyes bleed at some of the rhetoric that comes out of what can only be described as the moulded simulacrum devoid of empathy characters, passing themselves off as human beings, that seem to have fully embraced the propaganda of hate pushed by those on high

The fact is that we live in an empire of lies and death and destruction and the sole purpose of the empire is to continue these things whilst making every single one of the other 99% of humanity as miserable as possible, and simultaneously extracting payment from us to continue funding their evil deeds. The empire loves doing this because they hope that the rest of us will blame each other for the misery we endure and that's why they divide us into categories, so that we can form groups that fight each other - black verses white, women versus men, religion versus religion. You get the picture? All this keeps us in a containment field of anger and hate, which the empire likes to operate from, and where most people can't see the wood for the trees

Yes everything these psychos do is corrupt. Yes they steal, yes they kill and yes they enjoy misery. But these things can only exist in our own lives as a reflection if we embrace them ourselves, allow ourselves to pay and fund such evil and fall into the trap of playing their games of hate, division and retribution

So no, I won't play their games and I won't fund them either. And no, I don't care what the goverment, any government, says is right or wrong, or what it thinks about my views on the world they make us live in. I would no more listen to them than I would listen to Dr Harold Shipman tell me how to look after elderly people, or Fred and Rose West tell me how to bring up a family

I will live my life according to what I think is right. Me and me alone. I dont need a warped state handbook as a guide and I have no interest in even entertaining what the hidden hand thinks I should do - I am not even sure those at the very top of this bent structure imposed on our world are even human in the way you and I understand that to be. So, I will show kindness to others. I will tell the truth. I will have gratitude for what I have. I will help people where I can. I will offer comfort to those in need and I will find joy. I will not pay a corrupt machine to carry out killing and harm and I certainly won't be told I am doing something "illegal" by refusing to fund psychopathy

I make a loud and clear statement that I reject government “authority”, the psychos above them, laws, and taxation. I am prioritising my own moral compass over state-imposed rules. I view all governments and those operating them as corrupt, psychopathic entities, and I refuse to participate in or fund their immoral and disgusting actions. This is a personal, principled stand against the machine of monsters and I am not letting go of it

They may lock me up for my views. Shame my name. Tell people I'm awful, a bad citizen, and make an example of me. I don't care. I have reached the point where it does not matter one bit what the establishment tries to do to me, thinks of me, or tells others to think of me. I simply do not care what a bunch of fiends thinks of what I say or do and I will be guided by my morals alone, (which I happen to think are quite good), as to how I live my life and treat others

Does this mean I've reached my version of anarchy? If so, it feels good