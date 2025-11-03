Supermarkets are swapping paper price tags for digital shelf labels that change prices in seconds. Tesco, Aldi, Lidl, Asda—already live. Pair these ‘dynamic shelves’ with the coming digital ID and the same loaf of bread can cost YOU £3.20 while your neighbour pays £1.89. Worse, you may get nothing at all if your carbon score is red-flagged.

Dynamic pricing is a strategy where the cost of a product or service fluctuates based on real-time factors such as demand, time of day, weather, or consumer behaviour and “attributes”. This type of pricing is commonly used in industries like travel and ridesharing, and it allows businesses to maximise profits by adjusting prices to “match market conditions”. Airline tickets rise during peak travel seasons - food delivery fees spike during dinner hours. Dynamic pricing clearly raises concerns about fairness, transparency, and affordability.

Linked to dynamic pricing are digital shelf labels (DSLs). These are electronic price tags used in retail stores to display product information and pricing. Unlike traditional paper labels, DSLs are updated instantly via a centralised system, enabling retailers to change prices across thousands of items in seconds.

The ability of DSLs to implement real-time pricing changes should be sparking massive debate over potential misuse—such as surge pricing during high-demand periods or personalised pricing based on customer data. People should also be screaming about how DSLs intersect with digital ID systems by enabling personalised pricing and purchase restrictions based on identity-linked data. However, it seems to be very quiet out there on this…..

Below I have listed how DSLs have the very real potential to restrict purchases:

Identity-Linked Pricing : If DSLs are integrated with digital ID systems, retailers could tailor prices based on individual consumer profiles. For example, loyalty status, income level, or past purchase behaviour could influence what price a person sees—raising ethical concerns about fairness and transparency.

Behaviour-Based Restrictions : A digital ID could be linked to health, carbon footprint, or financial data. This could theoretically allow systems to restrict purchases of certain items (e.g., sugary foods, red meat, or alcohol) if a person exceeds a predefined quota or violates a policy.

Real-Time Enforcement: DSLs update instantly. Combined with digital ID verification at checkout, this would enable real-time enforcement of restrictions—such as denying a purchase or applying a penalty price based on the buyer’s profile or behaviour.

Loss of Anonymity in Shopping : Traditional shopping allows for anonymous purchases when using cash. A digital ID-linked system would eliminate that, tracking every item bought and when.

Algorithmic Discrimination : If pricing or access is determined by opaque algorithms, consumers will face price discrimination without recourse or understanding why they’re being charged more or denied a product.

Surge Pricing Normalisation: DSLs will normalise dynamic pricing in physical stores. When tied to digital ID, this could mean higher prices for individuals deemed “less efficient” consumers, those deemed to live in “affluent areas” or those who are deemed “high risk” due to their social media activity critical of central and supra national agendas and policies.

Loyalty Programs as a Trojan Horse : DSLs already support loyalty-based discounts. If digital ID becomes a prerequisite for loyalty programs, it will become a de facto requirement for fair pricing.

Policy-Driven Purchase Limits: In a future where governments or corporations use digital ID to enforce sustainability or health goals, DSLs will likely be the mechanism that enforce these limits at the point of sale.

In short, while DSLs are marketed as tools for efficiency and waste reduction, their integration with digital ID systems will create a powerful infrastructure for behavioural control and economic discrimination.

This article from Food & Drink explores how supermarkets like Sainsbury’s and Co-op are trialling DSLs right now. In addition, in April 2025 Tesco announced a pilot of DSLs from VusionGroup and Hanshow reinforcing the shift toward dynamic pricing. The move from Tesco followed similar rollouts by discounters Aldi and Lidl, who have already equipped their UK stores with DSLs. Asda is also testing DSLs in high-footfall locations. These pilots are not just about operational efficiency—they’re a strategic precursor to widespread dynamic pricing linked to digital ID. DSLs in Tesco stores even highlight Clubcard prices in colour, suggesting a deeper integration with customer data and loyalty programs.

DSLs represent imminent danger to consumers. Once linked to digital IDs, retailers will tailor prices based on individual profiles leading to what I call identity-linked pricing, where two shoppers see different prices for the same item. The addition of real-time enforcement of purchase restrictions, such as denying access to certain products if a consumer exceeds a quota or violates a policy, is deeply troubling.

DSLs should simply be regarded as more of the digital infrastructure of control being built and rolled out. And if digital ID becomes a prerequisite for accessing discounts or even entering stores, this will of course herald and normalise a new surveillance-based age of commerce. The risk is that pricing and access will become algorithmically determined, with little transparency and no recourse for consumers.

We are witnessing the emergence of a landscape shaped by the convergence of state and corporate power. It is rolling out before our eyes. Supra-national initiatives such as UN Agenda 2030 advance a model of ‘public-private governance’—a framework in which government institutions and private sector organisations position themselves as a ruling class, presiding over what they regard as the proletariat (from Latin proletarius, meaning ‘one who produces offspring’; in ancient Rome, the term referred to the lowest class of citizens). In this arrangement, the ‘private’ component of governance is, by design, unelected and shielded from accountability. Because that is the point: under the servitude model being implemented, the global population is not meant to have recourse or redress.

However, as consumers, we do hold power—more than we’re often led to believe. And the most effective way to challenge this emerging corporate overreach is to hit them where it hurts: their profits. Refusing to shop at stores that implement DSLs, as inconvenient as it may be, sends a clear message. Instead, we should redirect our spending toward local businesses, independent retailers, and farm shops whenever possible, using cash to pay. Supporting community-based commerce not only weakens corporate dominance, it also strengthens local resilience.

Beyond purchasing choices, we can also make our voices heard. Writing directly to retailers to express concern or opposition to surveillance technologies is a powerful act—especially when combined with Data Subject Access Requests, (DSAR’s), which force companies to disclose what personal data they hold and how it’s used. These legal tools exist for a reason, and when used collectively, they can create friction in systems designed to operate without scrutiny. You can find out more on DSAR’s here:

Ultimately, resistance begins with awareness and grows through action. Every refusal, every redirected pound, every letter sent, is a step toward reclaiming autonomy and reshaping things on our terms.

