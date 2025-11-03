Conscientious Currency

Conscientious Currency

Bruce Sawford
Sounds like the perfect time to dump supermarkets and buy instead from small outlets, farm shops etc.

Nicola Clark
The perfect time to dump supermarkets was five years ago, and it beggars belief how seemingly 99% of the freedom movement cannot grasp the simple basic that any form of surveillance or tyranny will be coming through the retailers with a corporate name. Dead simple logic. The number of times I hear or read, "I'm not shopping at the Orwell Street Tesco anymore because:" a. card only, b. no cashiers, c. cameras at the door, d. bouncers at the door, e. facial recognition, f. loyalty card favoritism, g. bovaer milk, etc. Hardly any of these problems exist at the corner shop and the smaller family businesses. The panic I feel is that with everyone doing battle with the mega supermarket chains they are not, at the same time, investing their hard-earned precious money back with us (collectively) the people, viz, small family and independent businesses. I'm not saying that I'm holier than though - far from it - but I have got it down to under 20% spent at supermarkets over the last three years. Butchers, fishmongers, bakers, hardware stores for cleaning supplies, pet shops for pet food (most deliver), fruit and vege markets. The supermarkets are actually the digital ID infrastructure. Not only that, they are probably the motorway for all of OUR wealth going upwards. That and taxes. Most small businesses are struggling, and the recent NI and minimum wage laws will be further blows. My panic I feel is that for every business closing down, that is one more lost opportunity to spend our money away from supermarkets. We're at that tipping point and they won't come back. It is not a matter of when they bring in digital ID it is game over. No, it's when the small independent family businesses are few and far between enough to be insignificant. Look at the villages. Keeping cash is pointless unless it is spent in our own circles; kept with the people. Just simple efforts, eg, cat food from the family pet shop. $25.00 per month, $300.00 per year. Just that effort alone means a meaningful boost for the pet shop and a significant loss for the supermarket is there is even a small shift in that direction. With more of an effort, we can not only protect the small businesses local to us but we can - because of our huge numbers - arrest the movement of wealth upwards. Our aim should be to have the supermarkets struggling and disappearing. All the tyranny would go then - in my opinion. (See video song, Cathy Don't Go to the Supermarket Today.)

