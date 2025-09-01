Conscientious Currency

Conscientious Currency

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
SmallSlugLargeLettuce's avatar
SmallSlugLargeLettuce
6d

It would seem the only enemy of the people are those that govern🤔

During the C19 event military intelligence units were used against a civilian population🤔

Who sanctioned it and why🤔

One infamous unit was the Mutton crew.

Are these units still being used🤔

Why was the health agency renamed "the health and SECURITY agency"

Why did they mislead the global population into believing things that simply weren't true🤔

Safe&Effective🤔

According to the original submission BioNtech SE , the product (C19 shots) were classified as "gene therapy"🤔 (I have the document)

And yet the official line is they don't meet the criteria🤔

The global population were treated as nothing more than livestock who were subjected to a live medical trial without consent🤔

Where's the outrage🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
biologyphenom's avatar
biologyphenom
6d

Excellent article Claire.

''Calls to leave the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) framed as necessary to “take back control” of immigration policy, despite the ECHR’s role in safeguarding civil liberties, particularly relevant for challenges related to the imposition of a digital ID.''

The ECHR exposed the 'COVID' care home crimes in the UK and thus not ideal to have around in another panic-demic. From Farage to David Kurten many of the 'opposition' are calling for the UK to leave the ECHR. At the recent Reform party conference on the 26th August 2025 leader Nigel Farage said:

''‘We have to leave the ECHR no if’s no but’s.’’

What have Reform politicians said about the following the past 2 years? But they care about the people of the UK? Not buying it as much as the migration situation is out of control this is just being used as another vehicle to erode or remove more rights.

https://biologyphenom.substack.com/p/scottish-covid-19-inquiryclosing

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Conscientious Currency and others
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Clare Wills Harrison
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture