NUDGED TO DEATH - The Insidious use of Nudging in the UK
Where nudging is deployed, the harms it can cause, but more importantly some of the regulations and laws it may break - including the provisions of the Terrorism Act 2000
Before we dive into nudging, let’s start off with some of the UK’s comprehensive framework of anti-terrorism legislation. Below are key provisions of the same:
1. Terrorism Act 2000
The cornerstone of UK anti-terror legislation is the Terrorism Act 2000, this Act provides a broad definition of terrorism and establishes various offenses related to terroris…