When Choice Becomes Coercion: The Perils of Legalised Euthanasia
Part 1 - Exploring How Legalisation Could Lead to Coercion and Societal Pressure To Opt In To 'Assisted Dying'
The Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill, (note the polite way of saying euthanasia here), is a proposed piece of legislation for the UK that aims to allow terminally ill adults to request medical assistance to end their lives. The bill was introduced by Labour MP Kim Leadbeater as a Private Members' Bill and was presented to Parliament on Wednesday…