November 2024

What have they done this week that makes you, (and me), hate them more?
A round up of some astonishing and nefarious revelations from this week - including the latest poison in our food - Bovaer
  
Conscientious Currency
29
Deeds of Variation: A Smart Strategy for Tax Efficiency and Estate Flexibility
Looking at the role of Deeds of Variation in altering Wills and inheritances
  
Conscientious Currency
Assisted Dying Bill for England - a conversation with Dr Liz Evans of UK Medical Freedom Alliance
Liz and I discuss our concerns about the Assisted Dying Bill, which is to have it's second reading on 29th November 2024
8
The Levelling Up and Regeneration Act 2023 was actually the first blow to farmers before Inheritance tax changes
And it does not just affect them. This Act seems very nefarious - read on to find out why
  
Conscientious Currency
5
Trusts Series part 2
Inter vivos Life Interest Trusts - a quick overview and some problems that can arise
  
Conscientious Currency
3
Pets in line for mRNA jabs
USDA approves canine and feline RNA jabs
  
Conscientious Currency
2
Death by suicide pod? Or in fact strangulation?
First woman to use death pod is found with strangulation marks on her neck
  
Conscientious Currency
2
Our Data - Their profit
How a new digital identity office leads back to the Cabinet Office and commentary on the new Data (Use and Access) Bill
  
Conscientious Currency
15:18

October 2024

