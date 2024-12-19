Conscientious Currency
Bovaer Free Dairy Suppliers
After weeks of contacting various dairies and suppliers I am satisfied with only 37 replies which are listed in this article
Dec 19
Conscientious Currency
66
35
The Illusion of Freedom: How Assisted Dying Frames Choice and Despair
Why choice in dying reveals deeper failures in hope, care, and compassion
Dec 8
Conscientious Currency
29
4
November 2024
What have they done this week that makes you, (and me), hate them more?
A round up of some astonishing and nefarious revelations from this week - including the latest poison in our food - Bovaer
Nov 29
Conscientious Currency
52
29
Deeds of Variation: A Smart Strategy for Tax Efficiency and Estate Flexibility
Looking at the role of Deeds of Variation in altering Wills and inheritances
Nov 19
Conscientious Currency
3
Assisted Dying Bill for England - a conversation with Dr Liz Evans of UK Medical Freedom Alliance
Liz and I discuss our concerns about the Assisted Dying Bill, which is to have it's second reading on 29th November 2024
Nov 14
13
8
The Levelling Up and Regeneration Act 2023 was actually the first blow to farmers before Inheritance tax changes
And it does not just affect them. This Act seems very nefarious - read on to find out why
Nov 11
Conscientious Currency
18
5
Trusts Series part 2
Inter vivos Life Interest Trusts - a quick overview and some problems that can arise
Nov 7
Conscientious Currency
1
3
Pets in line for mRNA jabs
USDA approves canine and feline RNA jabs
Nov 5
Conscientious Currency
18
2
Death by suicide pod? Or in fact strangulation?
First woman to use death pod is found with strangulation marks on her neck
Nov 4
Conscientious Currency
12
2
Our Data - Their profit
How a new digital identity office leads back to the Cabinet Office and commentary on the new Data (Use and Access) Bill
Nov 1
Conscientious Currency
15:18
October 2024
The dreaded budget came - and it was as bad as expected
Round up of UK budget changes - individual's pension pots & farmers hit for IHT, and employers hit for NIC's - but dont worry as no doubt none of them…
Oct 31
Conscientious Currency
32
13
UK column Bristol event speech
A great day of speakers - my speech here reproduced via podcast
Oct 30
Conscientious Currency
2
35:16
